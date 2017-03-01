ADLINK leading EDGE COMPUTING Arrow strengthens ADLINK's distribution channel across the Americas, supporting our long-term goal to develop strategic partnerships.

ADLINK Technology, a global leader in edge computing that provides cloud-based services, intelligent gateways and embedded building blocks that enable the internet of things (IoT), today announced a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a leading global provider of electronic components and solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Arrow will market and distribute ADLINK's full line of embedded computing products in North America and provide ADLINK with additional opportunities for off-the-shelf deployments.

“Extending our relationship with Arrow strengthens ADLINK's distribution channel across the Americas, supporting our long-term goal to develop strategic alliances that expand our reach and access into key embedded and industrial-IoT markets. The agreement also enables us to offer new services and added value to the market,” said Elizabeth Campbell, General Manager at ADLINK Americas.

“ADLINK’s extensive portfolio of embedded boards, modules and IoT platforms is a great addition to Arrow’s growing line card,” said Kristin Russell, president of Arrow’s intelligent systems business. “Our customers who are innovating in smart, connected technologies and across a variety of industries will find tremendous value in ADLINK’s portfolio of edge-computing products, automation resources and networking solutions.”

For more information, visit http://www.adlinktech.com and http://www.arrow.com

About ADLINK

ADLINK Technology is enabling the Internet of Things (IoT) with innovative embedded computing solutions for edge devices, intelligent gateways and cloud services. ADLINK’s products are application-ready for industrial automation, communications, medical, defense, transportation, and infotainment industries. Our product range includes motherboards, blades, chassis, modules, and systems based on industry standard form factors, as well as an extensive line of test & measurement products and smart touch computers, displays and handhelds that support the global transition to always connected systems. Many products are Extreme Rugged™, supporting extended temperature ranges, shock and vibration.

ADLINK is a Premier Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance and is active in several standards organizations, including PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG), PXI Systems Alliance (PXISA), and Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGeT).

ADLINK is a global company with headquarters in Taiwan and manufacturing in Taiwan and China; R&D and integration in Taiwan, China, the US, and Germany; and an extensive network of worldwide sales and support offices. ADLINK is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-13485 and TL9000 certified and is publicly traded on the TAIEX Taiwan Stock Exchange (stock code: 6166).

