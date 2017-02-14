Lucas Group Lucas Group, a company immersed in successfully executing recruiting efforts across the nation, continues to grow rapidly as demand increases

Lucas Group is pleased to announce the addition of Marc Wilder as Managing Partner for the Information Technology division in New York City. Wilder joins a growing team of tenured, proficient IT executive recruiters as they continue to meet the demands of clients and candidates in the New York market.

“We are thrilled to have Marc lead the team with his positive attitude, wealth of industry knowledge and effective leadership capabilities,” said Steven Robinson, General Manager of Lucas Group’s Information Technology executive recruitment services. “I am confident his strong technical-industry expertise, along with his sales and recruiting proficiencies, will be an invaluable asset to our recruiters’ success.”

Wilder joins Lucas Group with more than a decade of sales, recruiting and leadership experience. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Business Development/ Principal Recruiter at Harvey Nash USA, where he created and employed new sales and recruiting initiatives, coached and trained various associates and achieved the TechServe Alliance’s Certified Professional Services Recruiter (CPSR) accreditation.

“Lucas Group, a company immersed in successfully executing recruiting efforts across the nation, continues to grow rapidly as demand increases,” said Robinson. “Dynamic leaders are a fundamental element for every organization. Marc’s leadership and recruiting abilities will play an integral role in uncovering and acquiring the most talented individuals and innovative clients in the IT space.”

Wilder, a London native, is a graduate of the University of Birmingham. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Commerce.

Lucas Group specializes in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Manufacturing, Military Transition and Sales & Marketing recruitment. Taking pride in the professional growth and career advancement of its associates, Lucas Group provides clear career path trajectories together with the industry’s most sophisticated onboarding and ongoing educational programming. Working throughout 15 offices in the U.S., Lucas Group recruiters are able to source leading talent that no one else can.

