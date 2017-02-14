Incorrect or incomplete data collection during the admissions process has been shown to cause quality star rating reductions during the U.S. Government’s CMS Audits.

LincWare, In collaboration with a group of Upstate New York’s leading nursing facilities, studied current paper-intensive admissions processes to determine areas for improvement that could be served within the scope of e-documentation. The Best Practices for Streamlining Long-term Care Admissions report is the result of a survey to determine risk factors associated with missing information and signatures during the nursing home admissions process. Ultimately, incorrect data collection during the admissions process has been shown to cause quality star rating reductions during the U.S. Government’s CMS Audits which are conducted yearly.

“With long-term care liability costs projected to increase significantly in 2017 due to increased government regulations designed to protect residents, and with new Centers for Medicaid/Medicare (CMS) quality measures enacted, we saw an opportunity to use our expertise to positively impact several critical areas of admissions practice, that could help ensure compliance with government regulations and CMS, ” explained Darren Mathis, chief executive officer, LincWare. “The study provides insight into the biggest challenges for obtaining accurate information.”

Topics addressed in the report include:



How admissions data is captured

Challenges associated with completing paperwork

Staff involvement in the paperwork process

Amount of time to complete documentation

Challenges with an Out of Area Power of Attorney

Importance of Capturing Supporting Documents

Efficiency of Insurance verification process

Collaboration between departments

“LincWare’s goal is to further refine our cloud-based solutions to serve the needs of LTC facilities and the community which is seeing significant numbers of residents entering homes directly from hospitals and often with little family support to complete the documentation required,” Mathis continued.

The free report, Best Practices for Streamlining Long-term Care Admissions, can be accessed on LincWare’s web site at http://www.lincware.com.

LincWare’s Admit+ e-admissions solution reduces the stress on caregivers, families and residents by automating the admission process with intuitive, easy-to-complete smart forms, while at the same time, saves time, labor costs and reduces risk by improving the accuracy of resident admission documentation.

LincWare is the developer of a product suite of smart automation solutions, including Admit+; EOS, an employee onboarding solution, and LincDoc, an eForms application that simplifies paper-based processes where compliance and efficiency are critical. Founded in 2007 by Darren Mathis, chief executive officer, and Eric Lenio, chief technology officer, LincWare is a privately owned company with offices in Rochester, New York. LincWare’s customers includes healthcare organizations, an NFL franchise, financial services, universities, municipal governments, and payroll companies. For more information and to request an Admit+ solution demonstration visit: admitplus.lincware.com.