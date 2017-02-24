TMW Systems Named Partner of the Year by Cleo

TMW Systems has been named Partner of the Year by Cleo, a provider of B2B integration software and services to trucking industry customers.

TMW Systems has been named Partner of the Year by Cleo, a provider of B2B integration software and services to trucking industry customers. As a Cleo partner, TMW has developed an integration application with pre-configured electronic data interchange (EDI) transactions into its comprehensive TMWSuite® and TruckMate® transportation management software solutions.

“TMW earned this award for being much more than just a traditional business partner,” said Mark Seaman, vice president of channels for Cleo. “The Cleo-TMW relationship blossomed into a strategic business collaboration that continues to innovate in solving integration challenges throughout the transportation, logistics and warehousing industries, and we look forward to the bright future in store for both of our organizations.”

TMW has been a Cleo partner for nearly 10 years. Its staff is extensively trained on Cleo solutions and team members offer first-level support for joint customers.

“For many of our carrier customers EDI is a mission critical capability required by shippers,” said Matt Ruth, senior vice president, professional services, TMW. “What makes Cleo a great partner is that it provides a reliable, highly accurate EDI solution that is easy to configure and use, and that is scalable and cost effective for all types and sizes of customers. EDI is a necessity for carriers and with Cleo, our TMWSuite and TruckMate customers have an integrated solution that can be supported on a variety of platforms.”

The TMW-Cleo collaboration offers joint carrier, 3PL and shipper customers a comprehensive B2B integration application that supports EDI, XML, flat file, database, spreadsheets and Web services file formats critical to efficient transportation operations. The Cleo EDI solution provides for electronic exchange of accurate information and full visibility, eliminating manual data management processes and improving billing cycles.



“Cleo proudly recognizes TMW’s top-notch solutions and outstanding ability to solve EDI, transportation management and workflow automation issues,” said Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan, Ph.D. “The success of this relationship stems from the continued commitment of both companies to effectively address the complex B2B integration, logistics operations and fleet management issues facing the transportation industry today.”

For more information regarding TMWSuite and TruckMate, visit http://www.tmwsystems.com, contact a TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682.

About Cleo

Cleo delivers the easiest integration software for applications, partners, cloud, and big data while equipping IT with the administrative control needed to ensure security and high availability. For over 40 years, thousands of companies of all sizes, from small shops to the largest global enterprises, have trusted Cleo to integrate their critical information workflows. These companies use Cleo integration software and managed file transfer solutions to manage over $275 billion in transactions every day. Cleo provides a library of 900 pre-built configurations that automates your deployment of complex information integration. Harness the power of the Cleo Integration Suite to transform your business. For more information, call +1.815.282.7695.



About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.