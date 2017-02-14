Philadelphia Insurance Companies Promotes Five New Vice Presidents

Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), a leading commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance company for niche markets, announces the promotion of five employees to Vice President. Yvonne Burgess, Michael Ricca, and Chris Rosecrans are now Vice Presidents in the Marketing department. John Preston assumes the position of Vice President in the Compliance department and Irene Varga is now a Vice President in the Claims department.

Yvonne Burgess joined PHLY in 2006 as Regional Sales Manager and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2011. Prior to joining PHLY, she worked in the industry for 13 years serving in various roles within Claims, Underwriting, and Sales. Ms. Burgess manages a team in the Company’s Rocky Mountain Region and also participated in PHLY’s Leadership Academy in 2016. She attended University of Colorado at Boulder and has a B.A. in Economics with a Business minor. She also has a CIC designation.

Mike Ricca joined PHLY in 1998. He spent two and a half years as a Claims Examiner before becoming a Marketing Representative for PHLY’s Metro Region. Mr. Ricca has had a consistent track record of sales success and was promoted to Regional Sales Manager in 2010 and Assistant Vice President in 2013. In addition to managing a team of Marketing Representatives, he has been integral in the training and assistance of many Marketing Trainees. Mr. Ricca also participated in the 2016 PHLY Leadership Academy. He graduated from West Chester University with a degree in Secondary Education.

Chris Rosecrans joined PHLY as a Marketing Representative in 2007. He has worked most of PHLY’s California Sunbelt Territory as he moved his way through the ranks and developed key relationships with agents throughout the region. Mr. Rosecrans manages a successful Marketing team in Southern California. He holds a CIC designation and was a participant in the Tokio Marine North America Junior Leadership Program. Mr. Rosecrans earned his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Southern California.

John Preston has 30 years of industry experience, including nearly 25 years with PHLY. While with PHLY, Mr. Preston spent 11 years in the Underwriting department holding various positions and more than nine years in the Corporate Underwriting and Compliance departments where he most recently served as Assistant Vice President. His current responsibilities include managing underwriting audit & compliance, agency licensing, legal notices, statistical reporting, DMV reporting, and assigned risk management. He was a member of the 2013 Tokio Marine Leadership Development Program and has a B.S. in Business Management from La Salle University.

Irene Varga has more than 30 years of insurance claims experience including technical, operational, and managerial positions. Ms. Varga joined PHLY in 2006 as a Claims Specialist handling General Liability Claims. She quickly moved into a management role as a Supervisor and most recently as an Assistant Vice President. In addition to overseeing the technical quality of claims, Ms. Varga has made a significant contribution to the hiring and training process for GL claims professionals. In 2013, Ms. Varga participated in the Tokio Marine North America Leadership Program, exploring synergies among Tokio Marine’s U.S. Group companies. Ms. Varga graduated from West Chester University with a degree in Education.

Headshots are available upon request by emailing phlypr(at)phly(dot)com.

About Philadelphia Insurance

