DSE is excited to announce the addition of two new robotic gasket dispensing machines to the manufacturing facility.

DSE's new Fisnar F4000N.1 Series robotic assemblies are used to ensure repeatable sealing techniques for standard off the shelf and custom rugged systems. Specifically, these automated systems assure each and every product shipped from DSE will now have an IP67 seal to prevent the ingress of water, dust, and debris typically found in harsh environments.

When compared to legacy techniques, the automated process is easily definable, repeatable (+/- 0.02mm), and more precise with a resolution of 0.001mm. Further, the modular nature of computer-driven programming allows for the process to be scalable for countless products and therefore reduces production lead times and vendor dependency.

“Complementing our proven product designs with these mechanized processes has been an exciting effort,” says Erik Copeland, Vice President and Engineering Manager. “Environmental reliability for systems such as rugged displays and mission computers is vital and these assets are instrumental to our commitment to excellence.”

Digital Systems Engineering (DSE) offers custom design, engineering and manufacturing of rugged mobile mil spec and industrial flat-panel LCD displays, advanced video image processing technologies, and rugged computing for multiple markets—primarily the military, security and industrial.

DSE is known for their ability to modify existing COTS products cost effectively to meet stringent specifications and survive rigorous testing. In addition to COTS products, DSE also has a core engineering focus on OEM-driven application specific designs.

Since 1995, as a privately held U.S.-owned small business (FAR 19.102), DSE achieved a worldwide reputation for excellence in the design and manufacturing of leading-edge, technology-driven display and computer products—and exceeding customer expectations. Learn more at http://www.digitalsys.com.

