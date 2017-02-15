As an alumnus I learned so much in my time at Florida State University, and want to continue to enhance the Accounting program at Florida State University from the employer perspective.

The Florida State University College of Business has appointed A-LIGN Managing Partner, Scott Price, as the Board Chair to the Department of Accounting’s Professional Advisory Board (PAB).

Scott Price, a certified public accountant, received his Master’s in Accountancy from Florida State University. In his time at Florida State University, Price was the President of the Accounting Society and Vice President of the fraternity, Delta Chi.

“As an alumnus, I learned so much in my time at Florida State University, and want to continue to enhance the Accounting program at Florida State University from the employer perspective,” said Price.

The PAB is comprised of accounting and auditing leaders from around the country who provide input to the accounting faculty, in order to enhance the accounting education at Florida State.

Scott Price currently serves as the Managing Partner at A-LIGN, a full-service security, assurance, and compliance solutions firm offering services ranging from SOC 1 examinations to FedRAMP security assessments. Price was recently named to Accounting Today’s 2016 Managing Partner Elite list as one of the top accounting firm leaders in the nation. Price is also past Chair of the Board of Governors of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

