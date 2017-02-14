Our hands-on approach to customer requirements allows SyncDog to address what the market needs to secure enterprise mobility today and anticipate what these measures will look like tomorrow.

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application containerization, today announced that version 2.6 of its SentinelSecure™ defense-grade mobile application workspace is now generally available. The new release comes as BYOD and COPE (corporate owned, personally enabled) continue to be the industry-standard for enterprise mobile collaboration. SentinelSecure™ ver. 2.6 is designed to protect enterprise networks and file stores from rising instances of cyber threats targeting unsecured mobile endpoints and applications, while reinforcing existing enterprise security policies for mobile malware and containerized protection from malicious networks. A full suite of productivity applications across multiple enterprise workflows is also included.

Additionally, SentinelSecure™ ver. 2.6 includes a built-in wizard to simplify migration from competing solutions, and is designed to securely extend four main workflows to BYOD devices for protected enterprise mobile collaboration:



Secure Communications

Secure File Management

Secure Internet/Intranet Access

Secure Location-based Services

“We’re proud to sponsor RSA Conference USA this year, and we look forward to immersing ourselves amongst users, thought-leaders, partners, and customers who seek to address the cyber security challenges in their organizations’ mobile strategies,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, founder and CEO of SyncDog. “This hands-on experience with customer requirements positions SyncDog well to address what the market needs to secure enterprise mobility today and anticipate what these measures will look like tomorrow. We’ve designed SentinelSecure™ ver. 2.6 with the flexibility and security to ensure we meet these requirements as time goes on.”

The SentinelSecure™ containerized workspace provides a secure application platform that encrypts and transports data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ mobile devices. The workspace protects client enterprise networks with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container on both iOS and Android devices, and secures data both at rest and in transit using AES 256-bit encryption. A full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications is available in the defense-grade container, including SharePoint, Enterprise Chat, Geo-location Services, DropBox, a Personal Information Management (PIM) suite, Office Suite, Office 365, Secure Mobile App Management & Development, File Sync, and many more. A full list of applications and additional solution details can be found online here.

SyncDog at RSA Conference USA 2017

See the new release of SyncDog SentinelSecure™ live at RSA Conference USA 2017, February 13-17. SyncDog will be unveiling ver. 2.6 with demonstrations for attendees seeking a hands-on experience and to learn more about how to secure mobile endpoints and applications from cyber threats.

Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco, booth N4529

When: February 13-17

Exhibit Hall Hours: Monday 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If you are unable to attend RSA Conference USA this year, please visit SyncDog.com for more information on our mobile and IoT security solutions.

SyncDog’s Partner Ecosystem

2016 was a productive year for SyncDog, who solidified its integrated partner ecosystem with several certified APIs for SentinelSecure™, including Snow Software SAM, Notify Technology MDM, MobileIron EMM, and SentinelSecure’s addition to the MobileIron MarketPlace. Organizations interested in joining SyncDog’s partner ecosystem can find more information by contacting them here.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading independent software vendor (ISV) for building secure infrastructure frameworks that protect enterprise networks from cyber breach from mobile computing sources. The SentinelSecure™ product line for application containerization and IoT (Internet of Things) module monitoring provides the industry’s most proactive approach to securing enterprise mobility collaboration.

The SentinelSecure™ data security solution delivers military-grade (FIPS 140-2 certified,* AES 256-bit) secure mobile device partitions or “containers” that can secure emails/contacts, calendar items, IM apps, Internet browsers, mobile file stores and other business apps provisioned on personal devices to be used in a BYOD or COPE (corporate owned personally enabled) setting.

For more information on SyncDog products please visit syncdog.com/solutions/

*NIST Certification #2687 | Link