The Health Plan Alliance brings together health plans with similar values to collaborative on ways to improve their performance and succeed in their respective markets. The Health Plan Alliance Risk Adjustment Value Visit will focus on a deep dive into the documentation, operational, and strategic issues related to risk adjustment.

One of Pulse8’s Subject Matter Experts, Shane Keith, ASA, MAAA, will be moderating the RADV Roundtable on Wednesday, February 15th, focusing on risk mitigation, audit preparation, and lessons learned. This panel brings together a trio of seasoned risk adjustment experts who have each survived Medicare Advantage RADV audits and helped different plans across the country mitigate their RADV audit risk. The discussion will include best practices in mitigating RADV risk through data management, the value of mock audits, and lessons learned from those who have experienced the “real deal” with CMS.

Pulse8’s Vice President of Product Strategy, Mark Brooks, MBA, CPA, will co-present a case study on the lifecycle of beginning a new vendor relationship on Thursday, February 16th, along with Amber Harris, Director of Risk Adjustment with MediGold (Mount Carmel Health Plan). Together, Mark and Amber will explore the search, selection, and implementation of a new vendor relationship to support an organization’s efforts in risk adjustment.

The Health Plan Alliance supports nearly fifty provider-sponsored and independent health plans operating in diverse markets across the country. Pulse8’s Founder & CEO, John Criswell, said: “Pulse8 is proud to be a Preferred Business Sponsor of the Health Plan Alliance and to have Alliance member plans as active Pulse8 clients. The Alliance series of thematically-focused Value Visits and Leadership Meetings provide representatives from its member plans with a collaborative forum for solving problems and sharing solutions that is unmatched by typical industry conferences. We look forward to working with Alliance member plans throughout the year, at this and other Alliance meetings.”

About Pulse8

Pulse8 is the only Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment and Quality Management programs. We enable health plans and at-risk providers to achieve the greatest financial impact in the ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. By combining advanced analytic methodologies with extensive health plan experience, Pulse8 has developed a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are revolutionizing risk adjustment and quality. Pulse8’s flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member and provider activities so our clients can apply the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095, visit us at http://www.Pulse8.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pulse8News.

About Health Plan Alliance

Health Plan Alliance exists to inspire and support health plans to deliver exceptional service, drive transformational care, and champion health and well being. To learn more, visit http://www.healthplanalliance.org.