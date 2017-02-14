As quadcopter design continues to evolve, so does Think Tank Photo’s Airport Helipak V2.0 backpack for DJI Phantom. “The contoured adjustable harness with lumbar support, articulated air-channel, removable padded waistbelt, and height-adjustable sternum strap enable comfort for travel into remote areas," said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo's CEO and lead designer.

“We updated the backpack to carry a DJI Phantom 4, a 15” laptop, controller, GoPros, chargers, spare rotors, extra batteries, jacket, tools, and more,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “The contoured adjustable harness with lumbar support, articulated air-channel, removable padded waistbelt, and height-adjustable sternum strap enable comfort for travel into remote areas.”

KEY FEATURES



YKK RC Fuse zippers, 1680D Ballistic nylon bottom panel, metal hardware, and nylon webbing are the most durable, long-lasting materials on the market

Side pocket for tripod attachment or water bottle

Internal see-through mesh pockets for small accessories: rotor blades, screwdriver, cables, and more

Robust handles ensure rapid and easy retrieval from overhead bins, and car trunks

Seam-sealed rain cover helps to protect gear and stows away inside backpack when not in use

MATERIALS

Exterior: For superior water-resistance, all exterior fabric has a durable water-repellant (DWR) coating, plus the underside of the fabric has a polyurethane coating. The backpack also features YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion-resistant) zippers, 1680D ballistic nylon bottom panel, 600D polyester, 420D velocity nylon, 3D air mesh, ultra-stretch pockets, Y-buckles, antique finish metal hardware, big hole air mesh, nylon webbing, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: Removable closed-cell foam dividers, 210D silver-toned nylon, polyurethane-backed velex liner, 2x polyurethane coated nylon 210T seam-sealed rain cover, Belly-O mesh pockets, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS



Exterior Dimensions: 13.6” W x 19.7” H x 9.3” D (34.5 x 50 x 23.5 cm)

Interior Dimensions: 13” W x 19” H x 8.3” D (33 x 47.8 x 21 cm)

Laptop Compartment: 12.6” W x 17.3” H x 1.4” D (32 x 44 x 3.5 cm)

Weight (with all accessories): 4.6 lbs. (2.1 kg)

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.