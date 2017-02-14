SpatialKey Names Insurance Industry Expert Bret Stone as President

SpatialKey “Bret was at the forefront of InsurTech before it was “InsurTech”—before it became a movement. It just makes sense to have an industry expert of his caliber, experience, and with his passion at the helm of SpatialKey,”says Tom Link, CEO of SpatialKey.

SpatialKey Inc. (SpatialKey) is pleased to announce Bret Stone has recently been named President of SpatialKey. Mr. Stone previously held the position of COO at SpatialKey. An industry expert in catastrophe risk management and insurance operations, he is a long-time veteran of the insurance industry holding analytic and product management roles at RMS, Willis Re, and Allstate prior to joining SpatialKey in 2012.

Mr. Stone has been instrumental in the delivery of SpatialKey products, overseeing marketing, service, product, and design during his tenure at the company. In his new role, he will be directly responsible for the company’s strategic direction and day-to-day operations.

Mr. Stone states, “I'm excited about this new role and advancing SpatialKey’s presence and leadership in the InsurTech space.” He adds, “I am passionate about solving insurers' analytic challenges and driving innovation to market. Through well-designed analytics, workflow, and expert content, our solutions empower decision makers with insight. In this way, SpatialKey has redefined geospatial analytics for the insurance industry.”

Over the past five years, Mr. Stone has actively worked to move risk intelligence out of the back office and into the hands of the business. He explains, “SpatialKey is all about providing tangible value to insurers. And, the way to do that is through the collaboration of data, analytics, and technology. Collaboration will yield more and faster innovation, enabling insurers to put advancements in InsurTech into action.”

Tom Link, Founder and CEO of SpatialKey adds, “Bret was at the forefront of InsurTech before it was “InsurTech”—before it became a movement. It just makes sense to have an industry expert of his caliber, experience, and with his passion at the helm of SpatialKey.” Mr. Link continues, “I’m grateful for Bret's service and leadership over the past five years. Working together, we’ve established a level of trust and camaraderie that makes this a good fit and a natural progression for the company. With Bret’s leadership, I’m confident we’ll continue to drive innovation in the geospatial insurance analytics space.”

About SpatialKey

We build technology that simplifies how insurers gain insights from information. We bundle everything insurers need—the best data, mapping, and analytics—in apps that help them streamline their decision-making. More than 100 insurers trust our innovative, off-the-shelf solutions for underwriting, exposure management, and claims to help them achieve healthier portfolios, operations, and profits. Learn more at https://www.spatialkey.com