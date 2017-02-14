Tori Lyon, CEO, Jericho Project We know how to solve the trauma of homelessness that sidelines the future for our veterans and vulnerable young adults. Walton House creates the community of well-being and dignity that works – and that they so urgently need and deserve. -- Tori Lyon

Jericho Project, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit ending homelessness at its roots, will convene over 350 passionate supporters for its March 2nd “Celebrate! Charity & Casino Night” at 404 NYC on Tenth Avenue in Manhattan. A key focus for the event is Walton House, Jericho’s eighth and largest supportive housing residence in New York, which will provide the stability of housing and comprehensive services to veterans and young adults.

In building Walton House, the 34-year-old nonprofit demonstrates how it continues to create innovative solutions to the many faces of homelessness. Walton House simultaneously addresses the emerging crisis of homelessness among young adults, including LGBTQ individuals, and secures the goal of eliminating veterans homelessness in the nation’s greatest city.

“We know how to solve the trauma of homelessness that sidelines the future for our veterans and vulnerable young adults. Walton House creates the community of well-being and dignity that works – and that they so urgently need and deserve,” said Jericho CEO Tori Lyon.

With the March 2 “Celebrate! Charity & Casino Night” honoring Jericho Board Vice President Dean Curnutt and Macro Risk Advisors LLC, Jericho seeks to raise $500,000 to deliver its proven solutions that transform lives for the better. Curnutt, a Jericho Board member for over a decade, has quietly and consistently supported Jericho with his principled dedication, financial expertise and resource support.

“Dean Curnutt has been a mainstay of guidance and inspiration through times of change in New York City and a trajectory of growth for Jericho,” Lyon said. “It is fitting to honor him as we seek to achieve this next and crucial goal.”

Speaking on behalf of Macro Risk Advisors LLC, for which he serves as CEO, Curnutt added, “We are proud to be recognized by Jericho, which has forged sustainable ways for individuals and families struggling with homelessness to achieve a brighter future.”

Walton House will provide the security of permanent supportive housing with studio apartments for 33 young adults and 56 veterans, along with vital services for their personal growth, employment and mental and physical wellness. As with Jericho’s other residences, Walton House will create a warm physical setting, with space for socializing, computer access, an outdoor garden, and 24-hour front desk security coverage.

In doing so, Jericho delivers its model of secure housing and holistic support that has inspired individual change, fostered independence and enabled thousands of men and women to attain fulfilling lives. Among Jericho’s seven other residences and successful programs across the city, it serves more than 2,500 adults and families, including 800 veterans.

Housing and Healing the Young and Vulnerable

With Walton House, Jericho is tackling the growing number of young adults, ages 18-25, who are homeless or living in unstable temporary housing. It’s estimated that there are 1,800 unaccompanied youth under the age of 24 in New York City, not counting the 2,100 with children. Driving the numbers up are the trauma and vulnerability experienced by young people fleeing abusive or addicted family members, intolerance of sexual orientation or gender identify, and financial strains.

With only 300 public housing units allocated to youth ageing out of foster care, and 200 additional supportive housing units planned, there is a clear and urgent need for permanent, safe housing for these young people.

As it did in launching the Veterans Initiative in 2006, Jericho is stepping up to fill that need. In late 2015, it began work on Knowledge and Employment for Young Adults (KEYA) and in 2016 launched this combination of case management and career counseling for young adults referred by partner organizations. Support included job search, resume writing, interview preparation and even appropriate clothing.

Yet Jericho knows through its experience with supportive housing that young people can realize the benefits faster and in meaningful ways when they live in a community of peers and with onsite access to support services. At Walton House, they will get the individualized support they need to maintain their stability, heal from the traumas they have suffered, and rebuild relationships with their families.

“For many of our young people, they have had to fend for themselves against adverse circumstances. At Walton House, we want to rebuild their trust and give them the inner tools to chart healthy and independent lives,” Lyon says.

Jericho’s solutions are also cost-efficient. Its permanent supportive housing and extended services cost $13,000 per person annually, about half of the $32,000 for a city shelter cot, $50,000 for a room in a family shelter and a fraction of the $168,000 for a city jail cell.

http://www.jerichoproject.org