TCI Marketing Services Sharing some of these insights is a win for everyone as it leads to increased innovation and smarter approaches to the challenges in technology marketing.

TCI Marketing Services (TCIMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Technical Communities, Inc. (TCI) and the fastest growing B2B lead generation firm in the U.S., is publicly releasing highlights from its 2016 Business Technology Buyers Survey, and sharing key market data that helps fuel the company’s own explosive growth. Technology professionals and curious minds alike are encouraged to review the survey here: http://go.technicalcommunities.com/lp.cfm/tcims_tech_buyers_survey

“We routinely use our proprietary program management software, Lead Catalyst™, to conduct market research that informs and optimizes our lead generation practices,” said Peter Ostrow, CEO of TCI. “Sharing some of these insights is a win for everyone as it leads to increased innovation and smarter approaches to the challenges in technology marketing.”

The landmark Business Technology Buyers Survey was conducted throughout 2016 and includes responses from almost 12,000 verified B2B technology buyers. The survey includes:



Official figures and demographic analysis for all U.S. technology buyers.

Key behavior trends (IE, job changes, etc.).

Data on how technology buyers alert to, learn about, research, and purchase technology.

Types of content technology buyers prefer, and when.

How technology buyers prefer to be contacted.

“The Technology Buyers Survey is a wealth of actionable data points for technology marketers,” said JohnHenry Giddings, Vice President of TCI, and General Manager of TCIMS. “Knowing when and how tech buyers want to interact with IT brands is a huge part of our success in lead generation, so only good things can come from sharing this data with the industry.”

TCIMS will continue sharing its 2016 research results throughout 2017. Next up will be the Q2 release of the 2016 Technology Sales Survey. It explores how technology sales professionals collaborate with their marketing colleagues.

About TCI Marketing Services

TCI Marketing Services is a cloud-enabled demand generation startup that helps B2B technology marketers achieve their goals. Through its proprietary marketing application, Lead Catalyst™, TCI Marketing Services delivers high quality engagements that lead the industry in data accuracy and pipeline value. Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, a wholly owned subsidiary of Technical Communities, Inc., funded by private equity investors including New Enterprise Associates, TCI Marketing Services is posting 2X annual growth while working for more than 200 top technology companies. For more information visit: http://www.tcimarketingservices.com

About Technical Communities, Inc.

From source to sale, through its portfolio companies, Technical Communities, Inc. (TCI) connects hundreds of top B2B firms with the people that buy their products. Whether through its comprehensive reseller and distribution network, or TCI Marketing Services, the fastest growing B2B lead gen firm in the U.S., TCI helps clients drive revenue from virtually every public and private sector market. For more information visit: http://www.technicalcommunities.com