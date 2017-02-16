False Claims Act: Using as Sword and Shield

How to use the False Claims Act as both a sword and shield is only one of many useful lessons offered by nationally acclaimed attorney Keith Smith at a Construction Management Association of America seminar on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 8:30AM at the Riverside Marriott.

“Companies are now using the FCA both tactically as a sword to gain a business advantage over competitors and defensively as a shield to mitigate allegations of fraud,” said Smith, a Partner at Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman. “It’s crucial for businesses today to understand how these claims are litigated.”

In the seminar, Smith will also cover the growing number of False Claims actions, the history of the FCA, what a false claim looks like, how courts are interpreting the FCA and how to respond to a false claim submitted by a vendor or contractor.

Smith’s legal practice specializes in construction, real estate and business litigation. He regularly represents residential and commercial builders, public and private owners and design professionals in complex construction law matters involving payment disputes, mechanic’s lien, stop notice, bond claims, construction defects, delay, acceleration and inefficiency claims, extra work, differing site, changed condition and change order claims, construction site injuries, bid protests, debarment proceedings and False Claims Act disputes.

