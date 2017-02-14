Sized to meet the needs of the traveling professional, the Airport TakeOff V2.0 fits most U.S. domestic and international airline carry-on requirements. “The Airport TakeOff V2.0 features a custom designed retractable handle with inset channel on aluminum tubing for added strength and durability, making it easier to roll down the street,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer.

There are times when uneven terrain simply forces photographers to carry their rolling camera bags. Now, with Think Tank Photo’s Airport TakeOff V2.0, they can convert their roller to a backpack. And since the new version is 15% lighter, a photographer can carry their gear to the next location more comfortably. Sized to meet the needs of the traveling professional, the Airport TakeOff V2.0 fits most U.S. domestic and international airline carry-on requirements.

“The Airport TakeOff V2.0 features a custom designed retractable handle with inset channel on aluminum tubing for added strength and durability, making it easier to roll down the street,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “A newly added tablet carry in the laptop pocket and dedicated smart phone pocket in the front flap insure photographers’ tools are easily accessible and at the ready.”

KEY FEATURES



Pocket for tripod mount or water bottle on side (Additional straps included for larger tripods)

Cable and combination lock included for securing the lockable zippers

YKK RC Fuse zippers, ballistic nylon, high-density velex and closed-cell PU foam are the highest quality materials in the industry

Top compartment cradles large camera bodies for a perfect fit

Interior zippered pockets for batteries, CF cards, filters and accessories

Custom-designed, high-performance, 80mm wheels with sealed ABEC grade 5 bearings for quiet rolling

User-replaceable retractable handle, wheels and feet

Extra tall wheel housings protect bag from scrapes and scratches

Seam-sealed rain cover included

Grab handles on three sides for lifting bag into the overhead bin

Reinforced dividers support heavy gear and maintain strength over time

Business card holder on top for identification

MATERIALS

Exterior: For superior water-resistance, all exterior fabric has a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating, plus underside of fabric has a polyurethane coating. The bag is constructed with 1680D ballistic nylon, Poly 600D, YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion-resistant) zippers, custom designed extra tall skid plates, high performance 80mm super quiet wheels with sealed bearings, SpanKodra front pocket, rubberized laminate reinforcement, 320G airmesh, nylon webbing, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: 210D silver-toned nylon, polyurethane backed Velex liner and dividers, 2x polyurethane coated nylon 210T seam-sealed rain cover, closed-cell foam and reinforced PE board dividers, clear mesh pockets, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS



Internal Dimensions: 13” W x 18.5” H x 5.3– 6.8” D (33 x 47 x 13–17 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 14” W x 21” H x 8” D (35.5 x 53 x 22 cm)

Laptop Pocket: 11.4” W x 16.3” H x 1.4” D (29 x 41.5 x 3.6 cm)

Tablet Pocket: 9.8” W x 9.4” H x 0.8” D (25 x 24 x 2 cm)

Weight: 7.0–8.7 lbs. (3.2–3.9 kg) depending on accessories used

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.