Six Waterford Seniors Named 2017 National Merit Finalists

Six Waterford seniors named National Merit Finalists.

Six Waterford School seniors have been named as Finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. Lucas Briggs, Talbot Child, Sophia Gauthier, Randy Quarles, David Shen, and Alyssa Varghese are among one percent of high school students in the United States to be awarded this honor.

This year, 15,000 finalists were named in the National Merit Scholarship Program’s 61st competition. A total of 1.5 million high school juniors initially entered the competition by taking the 2015 Preliminary SAT (PSAT) test.

To become a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program, students submitted detailed scholarship applications that included information about their academic records, co-curricular activities, leadership abilities, honors, awards and employment.

In March, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) will notify the 7,400 finalists selected to receive Merit Scholarship awards, worth $32 million.

