Bitnami, a leading provider of ready-to-run server applications and automation for the software supply chain, today announced a services agreement to provide the Bitnami Application Library for the Huawei Enterprise Cloud. It is the first step in a global partnership to allow both Huawei and Huawei-enabled Cloud Service Providers to take advantage of the full benefits that Bitnami applications and automation have to offer.

Bitnami's library includes a mixture of open source developer tools, databases, frameworks, infrastructure, content management systems, e-commerce applications, and line of business applications. This agreement makes popular Bitnami applications available to Huawei Enterprise Cloud customers and developers. It not only expands Bitnami’s availability in China, but also allows Bitnami’s applications and automation to be fully integrated with Huawei FusionSphere Cloud Platform, which is the enabling technology for Huawei Enterprise Cloud and Huawei-enabled Cloud Service Providers.

“We selected Bitnami for their proven ability to provide a full spectrum of trusted, easy-to-deploy, open source applications to enterprise customers and developers, and to rapidly issue updates using their automated toolchain,” said Yelai Zheng, President of Huawei IT Product Line. “Bitnami’s multi-year track record of partnerships with the world’s largest cloud providers gives us great confidence and will enable Huawei Enterprise Cloud and Huawei-enabled Cloud Service Providers to deliver on the Make IT Simple, Make Business Agile mission.”

“The focus of Huawei Enterprise Cloud is a perfect match for our technology and business roadmap,” said Daniel Lopez, CEO of Bitnami. “The combination of Bitnami’s cloud- and container-optimized applications and Huawei’s cloud infrastructure makes migrating to the cloud, and developing new applications, incredibly easy.”

Bitnami applications for Huawei Enterprise Cloud will be available in Spring, 2017.

About Bitnami

Bitnami provides a library of popular server applications and development environments that can be installed in a click, either on your laptop, in a virtual machine, hosted in the cloud, or in a container -- all made possible via Bitnami’s automation of the software supply chain. With over a million deployments each month, Bitnami.com has become the world's most popular destination for many of today's most popular applications. Bitnami-packaged apps provide a consistent, secure and up-to-date optimized end-user experience on any platform. Bitnami takes care of compiling and configuring the application and all of its dependencies (third-party libraries, language runtimes, databases) so it works out-of-the-box. The company is also the largest source of applications for the leading cloud marketplaces. Bitnami is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.bitnami.com, or follow us on Twitter (@Bitnami) and Facebook.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at http://www.huawei.com or follow us on:

