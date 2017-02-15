Waggl released new data from its latest "Voice in the Workplace" Pulse on the subject of Trust in the Workplace "The best path to developing trust between individuals is to make a commitment to open, transparent communication," said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl

Waggl, the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback, today announced the results from its latest "Voice of the Workplace" pulse on the subject of Trust in the Workplace.

In a pulse survey conducted with hundreds of US-based business and HR representatives from November 2016-January 2017, 37% of the participants said that they do not trust their immediate supervisors to make decisions with their best interest in mind. By way of contrast, 76% of the participants responded that they trust their co-workers to follow through on their responsibilities and to keep the team’s best interest in mind; 84% said that they trust and believe in the mission of their organization; and 81% report that their company trusts them to do their job when working autonomously.

Here is a high-level summary of some of the other key findings:



Supervisor trust levels were highest in the nonprofit industry (80%), and among the youngest participants, ages 26-40 (74%). They were lowest in the advertising/marketing industry (40%) and among participants 41-55 years of age (55%).

Co-worker trust levels are highest on the West Coast (92%), and in the technology industry (90%). They are lowest in the South (58%) and in the nonprofit industry (60%).

Organizational trust levels are highest in the South (100%) and among the oldest participants, ages 56-70 (88%). Respondents from the nonprofit and advertising/marketing industries responded unanimously that they trust the mission of their organizations.

Autonomy levels are highest in the nonprofit industry (90%) and among participants age 26-40 (87%). They are lowest in the advertising/marketing industry (60%) and on the East Coast (74%).

Trust levels are relatively equal in terms of gender, although men reported slightly higher levels of co-worker trust (82%) than women (73%).

Waggl is designed to help organizations become more agile by collecting and distilling real-time feedback. Unlike traditional survey and polling platforms, Waggl creates a virtual dialogue with participants by asking open-ended questions where favorite responses can be “voted up.” The platform enables fast, frequent, focused dialogue on virtually any topic. In this pulse, Waggl also posed the question, “What could my organization do to inspire higher levels of trust?” and distilled crowdsourced responses into a ranked list. The top 3 answers were:

“Become more transparent. Conduct direct and candid conversations rather than message indirectly through others.”

“Upskill ‘people’ managers with the skills and knowledge to empower their people and lead by example, taking more of a coaching role than an old-fashioned ‘boss.’”

“Remove unnecessary hierarchy, communicate more clearly, be more honest about things we get wrong and what we are doing about them.”

“In our current era of continual business disruption and change, cultivating a high level of trust is more important than ever, in order for an organization to achieve agility and growth,” said Michael Papay, Founder and CEO, Waggl. “As these pulse responses indicate, the best path to developing trust between individuals is to make a commitment to open, transparent communication, which in turn leads to more authentic relationships between employees, their immediate supervisors, and the larger organization. Creating an open, transparent forum for 2-way dialogue builds connection, collaboration and alignment across the organization.”

About Waggl

Waggl is the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback. Named after the dance that bees do in a hive to transmit important information very quickly, Waggl lives at the intersection of two organizational realities: Companies want an engaged workforce and employees want to know that their opinions count. Waggl goes beyond the traditional survey by offering an extremely easy way to listen to many voices at once within an organization for the purpose of making it better. Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue that gives people a voice, distills insights, and unites organizations through purpose. With a highly seasoned management team and a Board including esteemed executives from Glassdoor, Success Factors, and Coupa, Waggl is an innovative industry leader helping companies of all sizes to succeed by building a listening culture. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.

###