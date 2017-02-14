The Signature Series from Think Tank is a modernized version of the classic camera shoulder bag. “The new Signature Series features a modern fabric that is soft to the touch and yet is durable,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “In addition, the zippered flap provides full closure and security to the main compartment."

“The new Signature Series features a modern fabric that is soft to the touch and yet is durable,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “In addition, the zippered flap provides full closure and security to the main compartment, or tucks away when not in use. It is a next generation design for today’s discerning photographer.”

Key Features



Dedicated laptop/tablet compartment: Signature 10 fits a 10” tablet; Signature 13 fits a 13” laptop

Secure clasps on front flap with one-handed operation

Dedicated phone pocket fits up to an iPhone 6s+ or S7 Edge

Wide handle pass-through for attaching to rolling luggage

Large front pocket for an extra strobe, rain cover or small book

Long, cushioned neoprene shoulder pad positions easily when worn cross-body

Zippered front pocket provides security for small items and includes a built-in organizer for pens and business cards

Quilted velex dividers can be customized to fit gear

Shorter dividers can be made into shelves to stack short lenses and primes

Dividers and bottom foam can be removed for a completely collapsible bag

Although the bag’s outer fabric is treated with water resistant coating, a seam-sealed rain cover is included for downpour conditions

Gear Capacity

Signature 10

1 standard size DSLR with 3–4 prime lenses and accessories

A complete Mirrorless camera system with 3–4 lenses and accessories

10” tablet fits inside a dedicated compartment

Signature 13

1 standard-size DSLR with mid-range zoom attached plus 2–3 additional lenses

13” laptop fits inside a dedicated compartment

Materials

Exterior: All fabric exterior treated with durable water resistant coating while fabric underside is coated with polyurethane for superior water resistance. The bag also has 240D wool-like 195G nylon/poly blend, full-grain leather, antique-plated metal hardware, highest quality YKK® RC-Fuse zippers, 550D polyspun, nylon seatbelt webbing, neoprene, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: 210D silver-toned nylon lining, polyurethane-backed quilted Velex liner and dividers, high-density closed-cell foam dividers, 2x polyurethane coated nylon 210T seam-sealed taffeta rain cover, nylon binding, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Product Specifications

Signature 10

Internal Dimensions: 11.8” W x 7.8” H x 5.1” D (30 x 20 x 13 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 13” W x 9.1” H x 5.9” D (33 x 23 x 15 cm)

Tablet Compartment: 11.4” W x 7.8” H x 0.8” D (29 x 20 x 2 cm)

Weight: 2.8 lbs. (1.3 kg)

Signature 13

Internal Dimensions: 13.3” W x 9.1” H x 5.1” D (34 x 23 x 13 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 14.6” W x 10.4” H x 6.3” D (37 x 26.5 x 16 cm)

Laptop/Tablet Compartment: 13” W x 9.1” H x 1.2” D (33 x 23 x 3 cm)

Weight: 3.1 lbs. (1.4 kg)

About Think Tank Photo

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.