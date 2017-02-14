Empire HVAC Wins Multiple Service Awards

Gwinnett, Georgia, heating and air conditioning company Empire HVAC recently received multiple service awards. In addition to receiving an Angie’s List Super Service Award the installer was named a “Best of Gwinnett” honorable mention for 2016. Empire HVAC specializes in residential and commercial HVAC repair and replacement in the greater Metro Atlanta area.

This year marks the 12th year in a row that Empire has been recognized with an Angie’s List Super Service Award. Says owner Martin Hoover, “So many of our customers tell us they found us on Angie’s List, so it’s really rewarding to be recognized by an outside party.” Angie’s List designates business as “Super Service” providers when they meet outstanding requirements for professionalism, punctuality, and courteousness. Only 5% of HVAC providers in the Atlanta area have reached the designation.

“The Best of Gwinnett honorable mention was a fun surprise,” says Hoover. “Since it’s voted on by local residents, it tells us we’re doing something right. To be awarded when we didn’t even realize we were nominated is a big accomplishment!” Gwinnett Magazine awards dozens of local businesses each year with the “Best of Gwinnett” accolade based on tens of thousands of online votes.

Founded in 1985, Empire HVAC is actually based in Decatur, GA. Servicing the entire north Georgia area, the team places great emphasis on professionalism. All employees are completely licensed and insured as well as regularly drug-tested, and senior installers are all NATE-certified. “We were really excited to add Ken Kolar to the team recently,” says Hoover. “As a senior installer he’ll undoubtedly provide a lot of value to our customers through his years of experience.”

Offering 24/7 service in Decatur, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Duluth, Vinings, and beyond, Empire HVAC has become one of the leading names in local air conditioning service in the area. “You know, it just seems so straightforward to us,” explains Hoover. “We live and work here, too, so it just makes sense we’d provide our neighbors the kind of service we’d expect.”

Empire HVAC is consistently one of the highest-rated HVAC providers in the Atlanta area. Committed to continued training, certification, and community involvement, the company is proud to have become a north Georgia institution.

For more information on services provided by Empire HVAC or to schedule at at-home service visit, contact the office at 404-596-6161 or visit http://www.empirehvac.com.