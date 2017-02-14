FutureSense, LLC has entered into a partnership with the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) in order to provide clients cutting-edge leadership development resources that are researched and designed by a top-ranked, global provider of leadership development.

FutureSense provides integrated solutions to build and sustain human capacity and optimize organizational performance. FutureSense specializes in people, organization, and strategy, offering unique and comprehensive services to create solutions that make a difference. As FutureSense continues to grow, an important initiative is to create strategic alliances with one of the world’s most respected leadership development institutions — CCL.

CCL also recognizes the value of partnering with FutureSense because it helps further CCL’s mission of inspiring greater leadership in businesses and organizations.

“The CCL Partner Network will create valuable ties between CCL and successful practitioners, expanding our capacity to drive results for individual leaders and organizations around the globe,” said John R. Ryan, CCL President and CEO.

“Developing leaders is mission critical to our team; and our relationship with CCL allows us to provide our clients with even greater tools and resources in building their leadership strength – with ground-breaking assessments, programs, and workshops we have the research-backed tools and concepts to customize any client leadership experience,” said Shalyn Eyer, Consultant for FutureSense.

FutureSense looks forward to meeting with current and prospective clients to help educate them on how their expanded capabilities will help ensure exceptional leadership development programming that produces lasting results.