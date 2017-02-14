Michael Stoler will moderate a panel titled “Residential Real Estate: Trends and Forecasts” hosted by the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center on March 15. We continue to explore opportunities to improve and expand our programs, and the residential trends panel and appointment of Michael Stoler to our adjunct faculty further supports this mission.

The Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center has announced it will host a breakfast panel moderated by real estate expert Michael Stoler on Wednesday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the University’s Lincoln Center campus. The event, titled “Residential Real Estate: Trends and Forecasts,” will bring together industry experts to discuss the latest real estate trends, developments and financing in the New York metro area, including 421a and tax abatements and developments in New York, New Jersey and Westchester County.

The Real Estate Institute is also proud to announce that Stoler, managing director of Madison Realty Capital and president of New York Real Estate TV, LLC, has been named a member of the adjunct faculty. He is also the host of The Stoler Report and Building New York: NY Stories, and is a real estate columnist for 1010 WINS and WCBS Newsradio 880.

“Since announcing the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center in December, we have received tremendous feedback from industry professionals,” said Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, which houses the Real Estate Institute. “We continue to explore opportunities to improve and expand our programs, and the residential trends panel and appointment of Michael Stoler to our adjunct faculty further supports this mission. Michael has extensive experience and knowledge and we are pleased to have him on board.”

Confirmed speakers for the panel include:



Jan Burman, President, The Engel Burman Group, Bristol Assisted Living

Roy Chin, Regional Director of Commercial Real Estate, TD Bank

Steven Dubb, Principal, The Beechwood Organization

Allen Goldman, President, SJP Residential Properties

Jeffrey Levine, Chairman & CEO, Douglaston Development/Levine Builders

Laurent Morali, President, Kushner Companies

Kenneth Pasternak, Executive Chairman, KABR Group

Seth Pinsky, EVP, Fund Manager, Metro Emerging Markets & Public Affairs Director, RXR Realty

Eran Polack, CEO, Co-Founder, HAP Investment Developers

Benjamin Stacks, Market Manager, SVP, Capital One Bank

Joshua Zegen, Managing Principal, Co-Founder, Madison Realty Capital

The panel will serve as a preview of the course Stoler will begin teaching at the Real Estate Institute in the fall, a six-week class tentatively titled “Tri-State Real Estate Market Trends.”

“I am thankful for this great opportunity and look forward to launching my involvement with Fordham University during the March event,” Stoler said. “A panel of this magnitude showcases that Fordham’s Real Estate Institute is a respected institution, even in its young state. I look forward to introducing my course and to start teaching in the fall.”

The launch of the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center follows Fordham’s recent announcement of the Fordham Initiative in Real Estate (FIRE), formed by the Fordham Law School, the Gabelli School of Business and the Fordham College at Rose Hill, to bolster real estate education across the University. The professional certificate program is the first offering of what the Real Estate Institute plans to be a robust slate of programs that will be rolled out throughout the year.

“Residential Real Estate: Trends and Forecasts” will be hosted at Fordham Law School, Bateman Room 2-01B, 150 West 62nd Street, New York, 10023. Registration for the event is $75.00. To register, visit https://www.web.fordham.edu/homepage/4723/residential_real_estate_trends_and_forecasts.

For more information about the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.

ABOUT FORDHAM REAL ESTATE INSTITUTE AT LINCOLN CENTER

Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center is an innovative, practical, and world-class professional certificate program based in the real estate capital of the world. Serving professionals and owners/investors of all stripes, the program has four specialized tracks: Finance and Investment, Financial Modeling, Development, and Construction Project Management. Program curriculum is centered on real-world skill sets and taught by talented industry insiders. Flexibility and convenience are program hallmarks: classes can be taken in-person, online, and at various paces. For more information, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.