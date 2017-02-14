Collaboration, it turns out, is fundamentally an opportunity and not the threat some selfishly driven leaders extol.

WHAT: A no cost webinar hosted by Tech & Learning magazine and sponsored by itslearning for K-12 educators and administrators who want to learn more around the six research-based influences that matter most for collaborative leadership.

PRESENTERS: Peter DeWitt, education thought leader on collaborative leadership, fostering inclusive school climates, and student engagement.

WHEN: Monday February 20, 1 PM EST

REGISTER: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1134118&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=US-1702-W-Collaborative_Leadership&utm_medium=press-release

Check out the biographies from any “who’s who” list of the most successful leaders, and you will find an impressive catalog of achievements. That’s usually because most leaders are competitive people driven by challenges; they play to win and usually do. But in doing so, many leaders overshadow their peers. What would really be impressive is if they had made everyone around them successful as well. Collaboration, it turns out, is fundamentally an opportunity and not the threat some selfishly driven leaders extol.

Teachers, curriculum leaders and administrators who are looking to develop their collaborative leadership skills should join the webinar on February 20 at 1 PM ET to hear education thought leader Peter DeWitt in a live discussion on six research-based influences that matter most for collaborative leadership. Hosted by Tech & Learning magazine and sponsored by itslearning, the free, one-hour webinar will give participants detailed information about developing a collaborative mindset, authentic versus compliant engagement, and a collaborative leadership philosophy that works for leaders, teachers and students. In addition, DeWitt will share successful methods for flipping leadership, and the importance of family engagement.

Interested educators can also join the synchronous Twitter discussion using the hashtag #rethinklearning17. There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required.

