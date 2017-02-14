Cute and Collectible Plush Popping Up at New York Toy Fair 2017

Surprizamals Logo

If you can dream it, they can make it. Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company (BHTB Co.), a leader in the creation and design of high-quality plush merchandise for established companies worldwide, will be displaying Surprizamals Series 2 and Series 3 at New York Toy Fair, February 18-21, 2017, in booths #1269 & #5332.

Pop them open and collect them all! As the first plush line to enter the blind capsule space, Surprizamals continue to generate buzz from collectors and toy influencers everywhere. Surprizamals are a hot selling item due to their collector appeal, adorable characteristics and the chase phenomenon of finding ultra rare items in the line. Made of soft, high quality plush, Surprizamals stuffed animals are hidden in surprise packaging called Surprizaballs, so the toy remains a mystery until opened.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to join in on the surprise magic by visiting the Surprizamals photo booth, where they will be able to pop open their very own Surprizamals and have their reaction captured. Each day one diamond edition ultra rare moose Surprizamals will be awarded to one lucky photo booth winner.

“Everyone loves the element of surprise,” said David Socha, Chief Executive Officer, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company. “You never know what you’re going to get, and children love chasing the rare Surprizamals as they build their collections. We are excited to debut our new product line at Toy Fair and watch as Surprizamals continue to stir excitement among collectors.”

Currently available, Series 2 includes Kit the Cat, Cristy the Crab, and rare Surprizamals such as Izzy the Unicorn and other ultra rare secret Surprizamals.

Launching this Spring, Series 3 will make its debut at New York Toy Fair and includes adorable characters such as Drake the Dragon, Squiggle the Octopus and Ultra Rare Hannah the Horse.

Surprizamals are available for children ages 3+ and retail from $2.99 - $4.99. For more information, please visit http://www.surprizamals.com.

About Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company:

BHTB Co. is a full spectrum manufacturer that specializes in custom, private label and licensed toys, gifts and plush for both in-line retail sales and strategic promotions. For over 20 years, BHTB Co. has partnered with established companies worldwide to design, create and manufacture safe, high quality merchandise designed to work across all channels of trade.

About StuffedAnimals.com:

Founded in 1993, StuffedAnimals.com is the world’s largest online destination for stuffed animals, plush toys, teddy bears are more. Home to the World’s Softest Stuffed Animals, this website has over 4000 unique products to choose from.