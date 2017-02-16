AVOXI Announces New, Redesigned Website

AVOXI, a leading provider of Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions in the international market, launched its new, completely redesigned website. The redesigned site offers quick and easy access to industry and product-specific information, as well as a new Spanish segment dedicated to AVOXI’s Hispanic customer base.

“We are excited about our new website and the improved user experience it provides for our customers and partners,” said David Wise, CEO and Founder of AVOXI. “The site structure makes it easier for customers to find the information they need to leverage AVOXI’s global cloud communications solutions.”

The new website not only provides a refreshed navigation and content, but also an updated, completely mobile responsive look and feel.

“As we continue to update and improve our products, we feel it is just as important for our web presence to reflect those changes,” said Barbara Dondiego, CMO. “We want our customers to have a streamlined experience across all AVOXI media, from our website to Online Portal to our software solutions and beyond.”

AVOXI’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches and development, corporate milestones, as well as webinars and upcoming events. Visit the new website and sign up for regular updates from AVOXI at: http://www.avoxi.com.

For more information about AVOXI's solutions for international business, contact the AVOXI sales team at sales(at)avoxi(dot)com.

About AVOXI

AVOXI is a leading cloud communications and contact center software provider delivering exceptional Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions to customers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. and with offices in Charleston, SC, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and South Africa, AVOXI offers Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services to international businesses spanning five continents.

The AVOXI portfolio of services includes: cloud-hosted virtual contact center solutions, cloud PBXs, SIP trunks, and cloud telephony services. AVOXI is also proud to offer toll free numbers for over 100 countries, as well as local phone numbers that provide businesses with a local presence in markets where they may not have a physical location.