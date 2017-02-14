In an era of complex and aggressive security threats, complicated by rising demands for mobile agility and innovative client engagement, organizations need a secure, ephemeral and compliant solution to communicate with confidence.

Vaporstream, a leading provider of secure, ephemeral and compliant messaging, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, awarded Vaporstream the Most Innovative Messaging Security Solution for 2017. The company’s secure messaging platform was selected by a panel of leading independent information security experts after several months of evaluation for Cyber Defense Magazine’s 5th annual InfoSec awards.

“In an era of complex and aggressive security threats, complicated by rising demands for mobile agility and innovative client engagement, organizations need a secure, ephemeral and compliant solution to communicate with confidence,” said Galina Datskovsky, CEO of Vaporstream. “Cyber Defense Magazine’s recognition of Vaporstream further validates our company’s innovation in the secure messaging space.”

Vaporstream offers the unique technology and expertise needed to address the security, privacy and compliance challenges faced in the constantly growing mobile world. Recognized for its patented messaging solution, Vaporstream empowers organizations to securely leverage the efficiencies of modern day mobile messaging required by today’s mobile workforce —without jeopardizing security or compliance.

“We’re thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace, and that’s why Vaporstream has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward-thinking players who think outside of the box,” said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Vaporstream will be presented with its Cyber Defense Magazine award during RSA Conference 2017. In addition, its secure messaging solution will be featured in the annual edition of Cyber Defense Magazine exclusively distributed at the show.

For more information on Vaporstream, visit http://www.vaporstream.com or schedule a demo today.

About Vaporstream

Chicago-based Vaporstream provides secure, ephemeral and compliant messaging for the enterprise. Vaporstream is built by compliance and security experts with over 30 years of experience in security, privacy and compliance, and empower business professionals to communicate with confidence. With customers representing Healthcare, Financial Services, Higher Education, Legal, Media and others, as well as a growing partner network, it offers a secure messaging solution that uniquely solves legal, regulatory and business challenges faced by society as it increasingly goes mobile. For more info, visit: http://www.vaporstream.com and follow us on Twitter @Vaporstream.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.