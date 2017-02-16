Gate 39 Media Technology today is not just about providing access to information and performing functions online, it’s also about being able to provide a great customer experience, it’s where marketing and technology meet

Gate 39 Media, a financial services marketing and technology agency, has announced an expanded set of marketing, development, and technology products serving a broad range of financial industry clients on its relaunched website at http://www.gate39media.com. With marketing and technology being more integrated than ever, the new website highlights how its services and proprietary technology solutions help financial industry firms reach new customers, streamline their operations and marketing tasks, and provide their clients with a great customer experience.

Gate 39 Media’s financial marketing services range from smaller projects such as building websites, designing marketing campaigns, and promotional materials, to developing comprehensive marketing strategies.

“Marketing isn’t just for large firms. The internet is the equalizer that allows financial services firms of all sizes to use the same marketing techniques and strategies, but firms need help in getting their marketing ideas in play—that’s where we come in,” said Sarah McNabb, Chief Marketing Officer of Gate 39 Media. “Our new website showcases those marketing services designed to grow business.”

Gate 39 Media’s strong suite of financial services applications which power the financial industry include FCM1—a customized portal for trading account applications, statement, positions, and trade reporting; and, Clarity Tear Sheet Designer—performance reports, easily generated by fund managers and investment advisors, produce risk/return stats, benchmarks, and charts.

"Technology today is not just about providing access to information and performing functions online, it’s also about being able to provide a great customer experience, it’s where marketing and technology meet," said Shane Stiles, President at Gate 39 Media. "We’ve created a set of financial applications that achieve this goal and are presented on our new website."

Clients are able to take advantage of Gate 39 Media’s proprietary code modules through Gate 39 Media’s custom application development services. These services allow clients to build custom fintech applications in most cases at a lower cost and a faster rate than if developed in-house or with a firm starting from scratch.

Gate 39 Media’s clients include funds, CTAs, RIAs, stock and futures brokerages, clearing firms, exchanges, family offices, insurance agencies, fintech firms, and professional services companies among others.

The new website also introduces Engine 39, a blog featuring original articles and insight on marketing financial services and fintech.

For more information, visit the new website at http://www.gate39media.com.

About Gate 39 Media

Gate 39 Media is a financial services marketing and technology firm providing complete solutions for the financial industry since 2004. To learn more about Gate 39 Media, visit http://www.gate39media.com or contact Shane Stiles, President, at 312-715-1475 or shane(at)gate39media(dot)com.