Medical image management is critical to advancing clinical research, developing novel therapies and improving clinical workflow. The future of medical imaging is in the cloud, and our nucleus.io technology enables it.

NucleusHealth™, advancing clinical practice and patient care through innovative medical image management, has been invited to present on their web-based, cloud-hosted solution during a special session at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando.

NucleusHealth will participate in the session “Cloud-hosted Clinical Trial Imaging Management and Response Assessment System” in the Microsoft Booth Theater from 12:00 until 12:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

NucleusHealth Chief Technology Officer Chris Hafey will discuss a pilot project being conducted in support of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC) Tumor Imaging Metrics Core (TIMC). TIMC uses radiological imaging to evaluate the therapeutic response of patients enrolled in clinical trials. To improve image interpretation, TIMC has developed the Precision Imaging Metrics software system, currently in use at six National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Centers. NucleusHealth will cloud-host the entire Precision platform.

“As part of our pilot program with the Precision team, we’re demonstrating how the nucleus.io™ technology can cloud-host the full Precision platform, including the DICOM image archive, zero-footprint web-based image assessment viewer and the workflow/data management system,” said Hafey. “Medical image management – including the ability to view, manipulate, interpret and store images on a large scale – is critical to advancing clinical research, developing novel therapies and improving clinical workflow. The future of medical imaging is in the cloud, and our nucleus.io technology enables it.”

The image management session at HIMSS recognizes that clinical trials are increasingly dependent on image-based surrogate endpoints to evaluate new cancer therapies. Precision Imaging Metrics offers a robust platform that promotes data quality and protocol compliance for oncology clinical trials. TIMC believes the evolution of its Precision system to a fully web-based, cloud-hosted deployment will enhance accessibility and reduce support requirements to allow for broader adoption across the cancer research community.

Also speaking at the session is Gordon Harris, Ph.D., Co-Director of the Tumor Imaging Metrics Core and Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Harris is also Director of Radiology Clinical Trials and 3D Imaging Services at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Harris notes, “The Precision Imaging Metrics platform was developed by a cancer center for cancer centers to enhance communication and collaboration between radiologists and oncologists. The system supports the exacting, unmet needs for timely, protocol-compliant, consistency and quality-of-image assessments for oncology clinical trials at cancer centers. By moving our platform to the cloud, we can improve our system’s accessibility and workflow efficiency while minimizing site IT support.”

“It’s exciting and important to be working with health care technology and research innovators such as Microsoft and Massachusetts General Hospital,” said Vishal Verma, M.D., NucleusHealth Chief Executive Officer. “The intersection of medical imaging technology and cloud-based computing and storage are re-defining the entire imaging ecosystem, including how health care research is conducted, clinical trial results assessed and ultimately, how care is delivered.”

The NucleusHealth company name was introduced last November with a focus on expanding the StatRad® teleradiology services while commercializing new adaptive streaming technology in a pure cloud-based solution for managing medical images. For more information about the Nucleus medical image management innovations and our StatRad teleradiology solutions, visit http://www.nucleushealth.io.

About NucleusHealth

NucleusHealth is advancing patient care through innovation in cloud-based medical image management, facilitating a global image exchange accessible by patients, physicians and health care networks. NucleusHealth licenses its software as a service (SaaS) and web-scale platform as a service (PaaS) technologies to health care organizations and companies across the globe. The company’s StatRad teleradiology service was founded 21 years ago by radiologists for radiologists, and develops and implements forward-thinking teleradiology solutions for radiology groups. Our custom workflows streamline processes, increase efficiencies and deliver measurable results with high-quality medical image interpretation to help lower costs, reduce discrepancy rates and improve patient care. For more information, call us at +1 (858) 251-3400, visit us at http://www.nucleushealth.io, http://www.statrad.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.