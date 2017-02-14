BAASS IT Division, Lanetco, Expands to Vancouver

Vancouver, BC We are now very excited to launch this same successful model to help our Vancouver-based clients with their business computer support.

BAASS is proud to announce its IT Support division, Lanetco Computer Networks Inc. is now providing Managed IT Services and Outsourced Computer Support for small and medium businesses in Vancouver.

For the past 25 years, Lanetco has provided reliable, highly-responsive computer support for many BAASS clients and SMBs in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“We are now very excited to launch this same successful model to help our Vancouver-based clients with their business computer support,” said Jamie Smith, President of Lanetco.

With Managed IT Services from Lanetco, benefits include:

Flat Rate IT Support - a fixed rate that covers all of your IT requirements so you can budget for your yearly IT maintenance costs,

Uptime and productive employees - both helpdesk and onsite support will be provided when needed,

Reliable, Highly Responsive Computer Support When You Need It – 96% of phone calls into the Support Desk are answered immediately, and ticket impact (severity) rules mean that critical tickets are escalated immediately to senior support,

Peace of mind - client's business will be protected from the growing number of cyber criminals targeting SMBs and client's data will be backed up and fully recoverable in the event of a disaster.

Visit the Lanetco website for a free, no obligation network assessment or start off by downloading Lanetco's free guide, How To Choose An IT Provider, And What To Expect To Pay.

About Lanetco

Established in 1991, Lanetco has positioned itself as a leading provider of IT services in Southern Ontario with offices in Thornhill and Burlington. They have accomplished this by hiring the most qualified people in the industry and by strategically aligning ourselves with some of the industry’s most influential companies. Lanetco is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and also enjoys partnerships with IBM, HP, Dell, WatchGuard, Citrix, and many others.

About BAASS

Through an experienced team of IT and business application and design consultants, BAASS offers a comprehensive range of services including needs assessment, management consulting, system design and configuration, software training and technical support in accounting, ERP, CRM, e-business, custom solutions, and specializes in Sage 300 ERP, Sage CRM, Sage ERP X3, Sage HRMS, Deltek, and Intacct products. BAASS is headquartered in Thornhill, Ontario. For more information, please visit http://www.baass.com or call 866-260-5302. Connect with BAASS on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Joseph Arnone,President

BAASS Business Solutions

1-866-260-5302

jarnone(at)baass(dot)com

Jamie Smith,President

Lanetco Computer Networks Inc.

1-877-260-7229

jsmith(at)lanetco(dot)ca