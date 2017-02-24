Thinkso’s Call for Entries: Pro Bono Rebranding for a Small Nonprofit

"Give a Brand! gave us the tools we need to continue pushing for women’s reproductive health and human rights. Thinkso’s creative and insightful team helped us not only rebrand our organization, but also expand our mission to a wider audience."

Nominations opened on January 9, 2017, for Thinkso Creative’s Give a Brand!, the firm’s annual pro bono event that gives a small nonprofit a complete rebranding worth more than $50,000. Now in its sixth year, Give a Brand! is a design sprint that builds a new identity, website, social media materials, and other essential tools for a worthy organization—all in one day.

Directors and staff of small charities and grassroots-type nonprofits are encouraged to nominate their organization by March 24, 2017. Applications are available at http://thinkso.com/giveabrand.

Give a Brand! harnesses the skills of Thinkso’s designers, writers, partners, and sponsors as a way of giving back. “We used to sporadically participate in things like NY Cares Day or volunteer at a soup kitchen. But we wanted to be more intentional about and put more muscle behind how we give back. We’re a firm of diversely talented professionals, and being able to use our branding expertise for an organization that otherwise wouldn’t ever be able to hire us is as rewarding for our staff as it is for the client,” says Brett Traylor, a senior partner at Thinkso, a content-driven creative agency in New York.

The fast-paced design challenge highlights the importance of a strong brand for nonprofits. “Give a Brand! gave us the tools we need to continue pushing for women’s reproductive health and human rights. Thinkso’s creative and insightful team helped us not only rebrand our organization, but also expand our mission to a wider audience. We are eternally grateful for Thinkso’s generosity, commitment to social justice, and expertise,” says Taraneh Salke, Executive Director of Think Responsive, the winner of Give a Brand! 2016.

Previous winners of Give a Brand! include Think Responsive (thinkresponsive.org), Max Courage (maxcourage.org), Dawn (deafdawn.org), All Breed Rescue & Training (haveanicedog.org), and Orphans Rising (orphansrising.org).

Beginning in April 2017, the public will be able to vote for one of three Give a Brand! finalists at thinkso.com/giveabrand. The 2017 Give a Brand! design sprint will take place on July 21, 2017 at Thinkso’s studio in New York City.

Visit thinkso.com/giveabrand for more information.

A gallery of Give a Brand! images is available at http://bit.ly/1TErg1n.