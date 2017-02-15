40 years ago, Elvis Presley died and left millions heartbroken with devastation. For award-winning Australian actor and musician, Marty Rhone, August 16 ,1977 is a day which affected him tremendously, motivated his career, and lead him to release the tribute, “Graceland on the Line”.

“I remember I had just stepped off a plane in London and saw the newspaper headline, ‘THE KING IS DEAD’. I was confused because the British have a queen,” said Rhone. “40 years have gone by and I finally get my opportunity to pay homage to the man who inspired me to become an entertainer.”

Written by John Young and John St. Peeters, “Graceland on the Line” is delivered in a retro-country style and tells a tale of unrequited love similar to Presley’s well-known ballads. To preview the track and hear Rhone reflect about The King visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pY1gOGMm29g&feature=youtu.be

Throughout his illustrious career in theatre, television, film, and musical performance, Rhone has earned numerous titles including the Outstanding Performance Award at the World Popular Song Festival in Tokyo in 1976. He portrayed a leading role in the The King & I with the late Yul Brynner in London as well as the modern revival with Lou Diamond Phillips. Rhone has also acquired two No.1 hit singles, “Denim & Lace” and “A Mean Pair of Jeans,” and has played with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry: The Rolling Stones, The Bee Gees, John Denver, Peter Allen, etc. Rhone’s most recent film Rise, in which he has a leading role, was released in North America in 2016 & is one of Amazon’s more favored movies.

