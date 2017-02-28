MastersinAccounting.info Top Online Master's in Accounting Programs Badge Enrollment in online degree programs is increasing. Our ranking is designed to help prospective students learn about and compare first-rate online master’s in accounting programs that offer long-term value.

MastersinAccounting.info, a leading career and education website focused on graduate programs in accounting and finance, has released its ranking of the Top Online Master’s in Accounting Programs. To be considered for the list, schools with an online master’s in accounting program were checked for not-for-profit status and accreditation from one of the six regional accreditation agencies in the US recognized by the US Department of Education. The online degrees from the schools on the list are also the same degrees granted to traditional, on-campus students. The rankings were based on factors measuring academic quality, student experience, and graduate success.

The ranking uses a unique methodology that considers such factors as the average tuition cost per online credit hour; program accreditation by the AACSB, ACBSP, or IACBE; the average mid-career pay of alumni; and school rankings according to US News & World Report in the regional, national, and online categories.

Rob Voce, founder of MastersinAccounting.info, said about the list: “Enrollment in online degree programs is increasing and schools are responding by offering more distance education programs at the graduate level - which can be particularly convenient for those who are already working full-time. Our ranking is designed to help these prospective students learn about and compare first-rate online master’s in accounting programs that offer long-term value.”

Overall, 37 schools with online master’s in accounting programs satisfied the inclusion requirements and ranked on this list. Auburn University, in Auburn, Alabama, captured the top spot on the list, followed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the second spot.

As well as providing schools’ results on ranking factors, the Top Online Master’s in Accounting Programs list includes detailed information on schools’ admissions statistics and requirements as well as tuition comparisons. For the top-ranking schools the list also provides:



School acceptance rates

Profiles of available programs and concentration options

Core coursework requirements and focus areas

Employment and debt statistics for 2014-2015 graduates

The top schools on this year’s list are:

1. Auburn University Raymond J. Harbert College of Business (Auburn, AL)

2. University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School (Chapel Hill, NC)

3. University of Connecticut School of Business (Storrs, CT)

4. University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management (Amherst, MA)

5. Pennsylvania State University World Campus (State College, PA)

6. University of Southern California Marshall School of Business (Los Angeles, CA)

7. Emporia State University School of Business (Emporia, KS)

8. Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey Business School (New Brunswick, NJ)

9. Colorado State University College of Business (Fort Collins, CO)

10. University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business (Birmingham, AL)

11. University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Business (Richardson, TX)

12. St. John’s University Peter J. Tobin College of Business (Jamaica, NY)

13. Georgia Southern University College of Business Administration (Statesboro, GA)

14. Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business (Boston, MA)

15. DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business (Chicago, IL)

16. Golden Gate University Edward S. Ageno School of Business (San Francisco, CA)

17. Southern New Hampshire University College of Online and Continuing Education (Hooksett, NH)

18. California State University, Sacramento College of Business Administration (Sacramento, CA)

19. University of Scranton Kania School of Management (Scranton, PA)

20. Syracuse University Martin J. Whitman School of Management (Syracuse, NY)

21. University of Hartford Barney School of Business (West Hartford, CT)

22. University of Miami School of Business Administration (Coral Gables, FL)

23. George Mason University School of Business (Fairfax, VA)

24. University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business (Vermillion, SD)

25. Florida Atlantic University College of Business (Boca Raton, FL)

26. Stetson University M.E. Rinker Sr. Institute of Tax and Accountancy (DeLand, FL)

27. Rider University College of Business Administration (Lawrenceville, NJ)

28. New England College School of Graduate and Professional Studies (Henniker, NH)

29. Western Governors University (Salt Lake City, UT)

30. Indiana Wesleyan University DeVoe School of Business (Marion, IN)

31. Plymouth State University College of Business Administration (Plymouth, NH)

32. Bellevue University College of Business (Bellevue, NE)

33. Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business (Chicago, IL)

34. Franklin University Ross College of Business (Columbus, OH)

35. Nova Southeastern University Huizenga College of Business (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

36. Saint Mary’s University Graduate School of Business and Technology (Winona, MN)

37. Baypath University School of Science & Management (Longmeadow, MA)

*See the full rankings and program details here: http://www.mastersinaccounting.info/online-masters-in-accounting/

