Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) today announced that Plenus, a restaurant and bento box chain with a nationwide network of over 2,900 locations in Japan and 170 locations abroad, has signed an agreement to license APT’s Test & Learn® software. In addition to operating “Hotto Motto,” the leading home replacement meal brand in terms of sales and market share, Plenus also operates “Yayoi Ken,” a Japanese teishoku restaurant. Plenus will leverage APT’s software to measure and improve key initiatives across pricing, marketing, the menu, and capital expenditures. Plenus has already utilized APT’s software to further refine initiatives surrounding new menu item introductions and promotions, in addition to strategies on pricing.

Plenus’ Branding Director, Hideki Miyanaga, said of the relationship, “As customer preferences diversify, it is vital for restaurants to evolve as well to accommodate these preferences. Restaurants are increasingly accelerating their level of innovation in areas such as menu items, in-restaurant experience, and sales and promotions. Using APT’s software, we can identify the incremental profit impact of new initiatives while reducing the risks associated with new challenges. For example, we determined that the introduction of a new menu item caused an unexpected impact on sales of existing items. This helped us make more informed decisions regarding our menu offerings. When restaurants implement new initiatives, customers often react in ways that go beyond the intention of the company. APT helped us understand the mechanism behind such actions, enabling us to better meet the needs of our customers.”

APT SVP Naohiko Oikawa also commented on the relationship, “While some have argued that scientific decision-making based on experimentation hinders creativity, we believe the opposite is true. By embedding experimentation within decision-making, companies can not only maximize profits, but also encourage a culture of testing and fundamentally boost creativity within the organization. We are thrilled to be working with Plenus and look forward to helping them accelerate the speed of their decision-making processes and grow their business.”

To learn more about APT’s software, please visit http://www.predictivetechnologies.com.

About Plenus

Plenus entered the food business in 1980 and currently operates the “Hotto Motto” and “Yayoi-ken” brands with a nationwide network of over 2,900 stores in Japan. “Hotto Motto” is currently the leading home replacement meal brand in terms of both sales and market share. The “Yayoi ken” brand is actively expanding overseas and currently has franchises in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan and USA. Since its founding in 1980, Plenus has maintained the “customer first” credo, and has taken it upon itself to think from the customer’s point of view and respect the customer’s feelings in operating its business of offering freshly prepared, enjoyable food. Through food, Plenus will bring greater satisfaction to people throughout Japan and the world.

About APT

APT, a Mastercard Company, is a leading cloud-based analytics software company that enables organizations to rapidly and precisely measure cause-and-effect relationships between business initiatives and outcomes to generate economic value. Our intuitive and proprietary Test & Learn® software utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze large amounts of data, enabling business leaders to conduct experiments and allowing them to make optimal decisions and implement business initiatives at scale. APT also offers products that support decision-making for specific business needs including transaction analysis, space planning, promotion design, category management and location selection. APT has offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, London, Bentonville, Taipei, Tokyo, Sydney, Chicago, and New York. Visit http://www.predictivetechnologies.com to learn more.