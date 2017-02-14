Click Up Sees 89% of Signups Switching from Other Platforms

The executives behind the startup say they’ve been surprised with the large amount of users switching from existing platforms.

Originally, the startup planned on focusing heavily on marketing but is surprised by the initial response for their product.

“We’ve been gearing up to a major promotional push but it’s really interesting to see the amount of movement we’ve been getting organically so far. If teams continue to switch over there will be much less work that needs to be done on the sales and marketing front,” said Chris Cunningham on ClickUp’s sales team.

Click Up attributes the early growth of the startup to a suite of features aimed at creating major value for managers, designers, and developers.

The hope, according to the startup, is that no matter what project somebody is working on or what their role is, they’ll be able to find world-class features that enable them to do their job effectively.

These features include full company collaboration, source control integration with GitHub, and a blazing fast interface.

Cunningham continued, “Our job is to make it easy for people to look good to their boss, and to make bosses happy by making their lives simpler and easier. It’s a pretty basic combination, but it’s an extremely important focus to maintain.”