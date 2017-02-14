Ellevate Network women in Orange County are networking to make a difference. We are thrilled to be launching an Ellevate chapter in Orange County. There is a vibrant community of incredibly accomplished women in business in the area, and we’re committed to providing them a platform to network with and learn from one another.

Ellevate Network, the nation’s leading network for professional women, is launching an Orange County chapter on February 15th in Costa Mesa, California.

With more than 40 chapters globally, Ellevate Network provides ambitious professional women with opportunities to connect with one another locally in order to expand their network and develop their skills to be successful at work. The launch of the Orange County chapter will mark the addition of the fourth chapter of Ellevate Network in California (including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego).

Judith Lukomski, OC Ellevate Chapter Co-President and Founder of Transitions Today Performance Consulting, said of the chapter launch: "California ranks as the 8th largest economy in the world in part because of the significant contribution of women in the workplace. Women are claiming leadership roles, starting businesses, and creating non-profits at a record pace. Ellevate affords OC professional women a unique opportunity to connect locally, nationally and globally, to learn from and invest in one another."

Chapter Co-President, employment law attorney Susan Arduengo of Friedman Stroffe & Gerard, P.C. added: “Orange County is a growing hub for global, national, and regional business. We are thrilled to provide Orange County businesswomen with the platform to connect with like- minded women across many industries in this community.”

The launch event will be held at Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa, California, and will feature a fireside chat with former Mayor of Newport Beach Diane Dixon and Ellevate Network President Kristy Wallace on “The Importance of Women’s Leadership and Connection.”

Diane Dixon is the former Mayor of Newport Beach. Diane enjoyed a 30-year career as a senior executive in a Fortune 500 public company where she managed the intersection of business and government. She has been committed to community leadership for nearly four decades serving on the boards of the United Way, YMCA, public television, USC Board of Councilors and Alumni Association, and more.

There will be light refreshments and door prizes from local businesses like Avenue of the Arts Hotel (One Night Stay and Breakfast for Two), Kendra Scott, SoulCycle Newport Beach, DVF, Leatherby's Café Rouge of Patina Restaurant Group, Twenty Eight Restaurant, Mastro's, Spa Gregorie's, Cucina Enoteca, RA Yoga, Zinque, SEVEN Haircare, Sushi Roku, Purre Barre, Saint Marc, Skin Laundry, CorePower Yoga at the event, as well as the opportunity to meet high achieving professional Orange County women and share a glass of wine. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about Ellevate Network membership and discuss important tips for personal and professional success.

About Ellevate Network: Ellevate Network is a global professional women's network committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.

Details of the event: Wednesday, February 15th, 5:45pm to 8:00pm $35 for members, $45 for non-members at Avenue of the Arts Hotel. Register here.