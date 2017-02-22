“This is a prime example of how easy it can be to travel the world using rewards,” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn. “You could go around the globe for less than you would pay for your next iPhone.”

Just in time for the 21st anniversary of the original Pokémon card game on Feb. 27 and six months after the launch of Pokémon Go, RewardExpert – a free service that helps travelers fly for cheap by maximizing miles and points – today released “The Ultimate Pokéroute,” travel rewards-powered voyage to help Pokémon Go fans can catch the rarest Pokémon found all around the globe. RewardExpert’s round-the-world route demonstrates how Pokémasters can take advantage of credit card rewards to see more of the world for less.

“The advent of Pokémon Go opened up the world,” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn, “the game encouraged its players to engage with new people and places. The Ultimate Pokéroute is opening up the world just a little bit more by minimizing the cost of travel, so any eager player can really level up to Pokémaster status.”

Featuring fourteen stops that span four continents, The Ultimate Pokéroute takes fans on a truly global voyage at low-cost. The economy route requires 203,000 in credit cards points with $691.34 in taxes and fees. RewardExpert also provides a domestic route for U.S. Pokéfans that makes stops in thirteen cities all across continental America. The domestic economy route would cost a mere 72,695 points with just $72.80 in taxes and fees.

The maximum number of frequent flyer programs used in a route is with six airlines, which may seem daunting to a reward travel newcomer. However, RewardExpert’s strategy finds that Pokéfans only need to sign up for one credit card in order to book award seats with all six airlines: the Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card from American Express. “This is a prime example of how easy it can be to travel the world using rewards,” says Shteyn. “You could go around the globe for less than you would pay for your next iPhone.”

In order to locate the rarest Pokémon creatures, RewardExpert combed through gaming forums, wikis, and online resources. The most cost-effective routes, both in credit cards points and out-of-pocket cash, were determined using RewardExpert proprietary advanced algorithm for reward travel.

Further details on The Ultimate Pokéroute are available on the RewardExpert website.

