Never have we launched a program that promises to place as many Blue Blocks in the hands of Parents, Educators, and of course children.

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed, unstructured free play – announced today its biggest, most generous product giveaway in its 7-year history – the program is called Submit To Win! – more than 5000 prizes will be awarded.

Imagination Playground has become known for helping schools and family centers achieve their dreams of bringing creative play to children through its donation programs such as Vote For Play, Community Fundraising, Gift of Play, among others.

This spring – February through June - imagination Playground has created Submit To Win! – which gives everyone a chance to win one of many Imagination Playground products.

Imagination Playground will award prizes at four different winner levels:



1st Place: 15 Big Block Sets to be awarded – Imagination Playground will draw for one Big Block winner each and every week.

2nd Place: 5 Play Dates to be awarded – Imagination Playground will come to your winning school or organization with its Big Blue Block to conduct a day long Play Date for students or employees. Every participant also receives a 25 piece Pop-Out Mini Playground.

3rd Place: 5 Mini Playground Blasts to be awarded – Imagination Playground will give each winning school or organization a Pop Out Mini Playground for each student or employee.

Everyone’s A Winner: Enter Submit To Win! And, Imagination Playground will mail you a Pop Out Mini Playground. Thousands to be gifted.

The Imagination Playground Submit To Win! product giveaway begins February 6th – and continues through June 30th 2017. Full program details and submit forms available at http://www.imaginationplayground.com/promotions/submit-to-win.html

Dave Krishock, President & CEO of Imagination Playground is proud of the generosity of Submit To Win! – “never have we launched a program that promises to place as many Blue Blocks in the hands of Parents, Educators, and of course children. This is so exciting because every time a child connects with Imagination Playground fun and learning occurs – it’s just going to be a great spring and summer!”

He continued by offering – “if you need our help to build a local play program for your kids do not hesitate to reach out to me direct. Most of our best relationships begin with a simple phone call – we are always here to help your children learn and grow through play.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground – our Submit To Win Promotion – or any of their creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)Org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual, social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com