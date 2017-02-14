NOVAtime Set to Attend 2017 IPPA Sales & Marketing Conference

NOVAtime is excited for this opportunity to show how our automated workforce management solutions allow businesses to focus less on their day-to-day HR tasks and more on their business.

NOVAtime Technology Inc.(http://www.novatime.com), a forward thinking workforce management / time & attendance company, is thrilled to announce that it will be attending and manning a booth at the Independent Payroll Providers Association (IPPA) 2017 Sales & Marketing Conference on February 20-22.

The IPPA 2017 Sales & Marketing Conference, taking place at Bally’s Las Vegas, expects about 350 attendees, most of whom are Payroll Service Bureau owners and sales people. With a theme of “Marching Towards Success,” the conference will focus on minimizing the time needed to perform administrative functions like employee onboarding, payroll taxes/rules, tracking hours, benefits enrollment, and time off management.

“NOVAtime is excited for this opportunity to show how our automated workforce management solutions allow businesses to focus less on their day-to-day HR tasks and more on their business,” said Brain Meharry, NOVAtime VP of Business Development. NOVAtime will be demonstrating their best-in-breed workforce management / time & attendance solution and showing how it can maximize the potential of an organization’s most valuable asset: its people. The first 100 attendees who stop by NOVAtime at booth #11A will receive a free multi device USB charger.

About NOVAtime

With over 18,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solutions with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Time and Attendance / Workforce Management solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.