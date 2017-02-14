Daniel Gonzales, Korinne Condie and Bill Donovan live at Super Bowl LI "On Sunday alone, we took in over 2k files and we’re not talking just images here, we had tons of long form video, numerous different camera cards, and a direct push from EVS."

Reach Engine, the intelligent content platform from Denver-based Levels Beyond, enabled FOX Sports Production teams at the site in Houston and at their broadcast facility in LA to pull off spectacular multi-site media coverage for Super Bowl LI.

“We easily utilized a single interface for ENG and live recorded content that was provided to production teams both at site and the broadcast center in LA which was a big win,” says Reed Kaufman, Executive Director, Post Production for FOX Sports.

FOX Sports brought Levels Beyond on board six weeks ago to design and implement a solution to push production media everywhere.

FOX Sports’ Kaufmann continues, “Additionally, we worked with the Levels team to design relevant metadata schemas based on our content and use cases that made the interaction both intuitive and effective. On top of that, we moved our operation forward by using technology API commands with other vendors and cloud based computing and storage."

To make that happen, Korinne Condie, Director of Project Delivery and Operations at Levels Beyond explains, “We installed two Reach Engine appliances in the truck which then interfaced with a Reach Engine solution in the VPC (Amazon AWS). Producers and editors would ingest content in the truck and then send the data up to the cloud, adding metadata for transporting and transcoding. This project with FOX Sports to manage the Super Bowl media created a central location for ingest of files and then use of these files by producers and editors in both the FOX Sports truck in Houston and the FOX Sports facility in Los Angeles.”

FOX Sports’ aggressive media strategy was a success with a seamless presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. And Reach Engine didn’t flinch, ingesting, transcoding and moving over 25k files into the system and then up to the VPC.

“On Sunday alone, we took in over 2k files and we’re not talking just images here, we had tons of long form video, numerous different camera cards, and a direct push from EVS,” says Condie.

Reach Engine’s team delivered on the FOX Sports strategy to ‘be everywhere’ with a huge media boost which was a major win on all fronts, according to Fox Sports’ Kaufmann, “Reach Engine gave us visibility and access to our media that we’ve never had a for a remote event with so many different media sources.”

About Levels Beyond

Levels Beyond is the Denver-based company behind the software platform Reach Engine that allows companies to create and curate video content on new era tools and enable smart, secure and elastic cloud services in sync with media workflow. With Reach Engine, Levels Beyond has created an evolvable and customizable system serving more than 80 tier 1 clients internationally. Levels Beyond partners with companies of all sizes to create innovative solutions that advance media businesses. http://www.reachengine.com.