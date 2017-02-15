Today, leading content accelerator, PacketZoom announced that it has been selected by Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, to speed up content download and improve connectivity, two common issues in mobile gaming, and improving the complete user experience with a significant reduction in CDN bills.

“In the business of mobile games, disconnection issues can be caused by many variable factors that developers and publishers can’t control,” said Tim Wilson, Glu’s Global Chief Technology Officer. “Glu is always looking for technologies that benefit our users. Game interactivity and network connectivity are parameters that every mobile game company should pay close attention to. PacketZoom's technology was easy to integrate and showed positive results on both fronts in multiple iOS and Android titles.”

Glu saw immediate improvement for Cooking Dash 2016 and Gordon Ramsay DASH. PacketZoom’s SDK rescued almost 90 percent of disconnected events globally to increase player engagement and satisfaction. PacketZoom’s Mobile Expresslane™ was used to speed up content download as well API calls from Glu and third-party domains such as Amazon, Mobile Ad Networks and Swrve.

PacketZoom is designed specifically for native mobile apps making it the perfect solution for mobile game developers. Deployment is easy and quick because mobile app requests are transparently offloaded through the PacketZoom stack without any client or server side code changes required. The built-in mechanism actively monitors mobile network conditions as experienced by the receiving device. This integration allows the app to react more intelligently to latency and dropped packages, anticipating and correcting disconnections before they take place.

About PacketZoom

PacketZoom’s SDK redefines mobile performance via in-app networking technology, customized for each user. By removing roadblocks in the mobile last mile, PacketZoom is able to significantly accelerate performance by 2x to 3x, rescue up to 80% of the sessions from TCP connection drop and reduce CDN costs. PacketZoom helps mobile publishers boost app performance worldwide by accelerating and improving reliability of content delivery. For more information: http://www.packetzoom.com.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games. Glu is focused on creating compelling original IP games such as CONTRACT KILLER, COOKING DASH, COVET FASHION, DEER HUNTER, DESIGN HOME, QUIZUP, RACING RIVALS, and TAP SPORTS BASEBALL, and branded IP games including GORDON RAMSAY DASH, KENDALL & KYLIE, and KIM KARDASHIAN: HOLLYWOOD on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with U.S. offices outside Seattle and in Burlingame, San Mateo, Long Beach and Portland, and international locations in Canada, China, India, Japan, and Russia. Consumers can find high-quality entertainment wherever they see the ‘g’ character logo or at http://www.glu.com.

For live updates, please follow Glu via Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/glumobile and on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/glumobile, or become a Glu fan at http://www.facebook.com/glumobile.

CONTRACT KILLER, COOKING DASH, COVET FASHION, DEER HUNTER, QUIZUP, RACING RIVALS, TAP SPORTS, GLU, GLU MOBILE, and the 'g' character logo are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

