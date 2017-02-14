CareSync™ Adds Services to Support CPC+ Practices

CareSync helps patients, caregivers, and providers work together to achieve health goals. The physicians and nurses at these practices are deeply committed to supporting those goals, but their resources are often stretched thin.

CareSync™, the leading provider of software and services for chronic disease management under Medicare, announced it will unveil at HIMSS17 expanded care coordination offerings to help Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) practices meet their patient experience of care, clinical quality, and utilization measures.

Whether practices are participating in Track 1 or Track 2 of the CPC+ program, CareSync offers specific clinical protocols to support CPC+ measures no matter how patients are risk stratified, certified technology that seamlessly integrates with nearly all EMRs, and 24/7/365 nursing services to meet care delivery requirements, reconcile spend, and provide continuity of care.

“Medicare is counting on this program to change the way primary care is delivered and reduce the financial burden on the healthcare system,” said Travis Bond, CEO and founder of CareSync. “The physicians and nurses at these practices are deeply committed to supporting those goals, but their resources are often stretched thin. How do they move from seeing patients a few times per year to coordinating between-visit care for their patient population every single month? That’s just one area where our years of experience delivering care coordination services can make a significant difference for CPC+ practices without disrupting their workflows.”

CareSync will be in Booth 2393 at HIMSS17, which runs from February 19-23, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

CareSync is the leading provider of software and services for chronic disease management, combining technology, data, and 24/7 nursing services to facilitate care coordination among patients, family and caregivers, and all healthcare providers. Founded in 2011, CareSync exceeds Medicare’s requirements for Chronic Care Management (CPT codes 99490, 99487, and 99489), and also offers care coordination services and technology for Annual Wellness Visits, Transitional Care Management, and CPC+. Additionally, CareSync clients are well-positioned for positive payment adjustments with support for measures in all of the performance categories under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), and the CareSync consulting team helps healthcare organizations of all sizes prepare for the shift from fee-for-service to value-based healthcare. CareSync nurses serve as an advocate for the patient to turn doctor’s instructions into action, remove the barriers to care plan adherence, and ensure that information is shared with the right people at the right time. For more information about CareSync, visit http://www.caresync.com/ccm.