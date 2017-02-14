“We are excited to see an embedded payroll module available that is built using the Acumatica xRP Platform, and to have a dedicated payroll provider in the Acumatica ecosystem,” said Ali Jani, VP of Product and Services for Acumatica. “PC Bennett was one

PC Bennett Solutions, a leading reseller and independent software developer of the Acumatica Cloud ERP System, today announced the availability of their cloud-based Payroll module, the result of a joint development project between the two companies. The U.S. Payroll solution will be sold in the market under the PC Bennett brand. PC Bennett is also offering a wide range of services for the payroll solution including implementation services, product maintenance, and product support. Additionally they will assist other resellers in their efforts to sell and support the product.

“We are excited to see an embedded payroll module available that is built using the Acumatica xRP Platform, and to have a dedicated payroll provider in the Acumatica ecosystem,” said Ali Jani, VP of Product and Services for Acumatica. “PC Bennett was one of the original members of the Acumatica channel, and continues to be one of our highly-rated partners. We look forward to their continued success with this new offering.”

“PC Bennett sells the full suite of Acumatica Cloud ERP solutions, and we have built and offer a range of software products that enhance Acumatica capabilities,” said Patricia Bennett, CEO of PC Bennett, "but we have always been particularly passionate about payroll with a large number of our staff members having multiple years of experience supporting and developing that functionality. We believe there is a large demand in the mid-market for a simple, easy to use, but powerful payroll solution that is built into the Acumatica xRP Platform for those companies that don’t want to put up with the hassles of dealing with outside service providers or separate, integrated software solutions. With our payroll product, once you know how to use Acumatica, you know how to use our payroll. And we have focused a lot of attention to the ease of use of the product; for example, although we support all federal, state and local tax calculations, there are not tax table updates required, and no cumbersome year-end processes or updates to run.”

The new PC Bennett Payroll module is available now from PCB Solutions. Visit http://www.PCBennett.com, or call 425-831-7924.

About PC Bennett Solutions

At PC Bennett, we help businesses overcome issues and more effectively compete by implementing advanced yet cost-effective business management technology.

PC Bennett was founded in 2002 by Chris and Patricia Bennett, each possessing more than 20 years of experience in the software industry. Our team provides expert software development, implementation, training, and support of the leading edge Acumatica business management system.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com.