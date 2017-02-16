Speak Your Silence Appoints Dan Harrington as Board Chair

Speak Your Silence's goal is for 100,000 people to be wearing its iconic symbol, "The Stitch", by year-end.

Speak Your Silence (SYS) announced today that Dan Harrington, President/CEO of MaxGiving and NLP Secure, has been appointed as Board Chair. Outgoing Chair, Liz Thompson, will continue to counsel SYS as she serves on the organization’s National Advisory.

"As the Chair of the Board, I've been honored to stand with Matt Pipkin as he created the vision, messaging, and programmatic support for Speak Your Silence. When people learn about what we do, and learn about the support that is there for them, we see lives totally transformed. People leave the stigma of childhood sexual abuse behind and embrace the full lives they were meant to live. Matt's courageous action is igniting this mission," commented Thompson. "Today, I'm delighted to welcome Dan Harrington to SYS. As a dynamic leader in the finance/technology space, I know he is going to be a great thought partner for Matt and will provide the strategic thinking and leadership needed from the next Chair to help us truly take SYS to an expanded national stage."

SYS Founder/CEO, Matt Pipkin, sees Harrington’s passion and business acumen as powerful assets as SYS focuses its efforts on multiplying impact through adoption of its iconic symbol, “The Stitch”, via partnerships with clothing and apparel brands.

“Liz has played such an important role, providing high-level guidance as Speak Your Silence has developed from a small startup into a thriving organization impacting thousands of lives across the nation,” said Pipkin. “I’m thrilled to welcome Dan as our new Chair. We’re a strategic, business-minded organization and place high value on innovative thinking and heart for our mission. Dan is the right person to lead our Board through this growth period, and I’m eager to see exponential increase in the number of lives we’re able to impact."

"I am humbled and honored to accept the invitation to serve as Board Chair of Speak Your Silence. For years, as a bystander, I have experienced the growth and impact of SYS throughout the nation and beyond, and I am thrilled that I am now able to roll up my sleeves to be a direct and integral part of bringing SYS to a new level of awareness and positive influence in our society. To be able to be a part of the organization and movement SYS that provides a pathway to healing and breaking the cycle of abuse is of immeasurable blessing to me personally, and one that I commit to share with others and strategically multiply using my leadership, network, and resources. We are blessed to be a blessing. Through contributing my time, treasure, and talent to SYS, I am overwhelmed with excitement for our future as an organization and the blessings that will be experienced for many generations."

About Dan Harrington

Dan Harrington is President/CEO of MaxGiving and NLP Secure and has been providing the marketplace payment technology for over 20 years with a group of closely-knit and collaborative companies and partnerships. Through strategic partnerships and collaboration, Harrington and NLP Secure deliver electronic payment technology with a value-added outlook, constantly looking for better ways to serve clients and be a "good neighbor" in a complex and ever changing industry.

Most recently serving as chairman of the Elavon MSP Advisory Board, he especially enjoys hearing customer and marketplace feedback so he can champion those challenges and elevate the electronic payments world on an international scale.

His true passion and greatest reward professionally is serving nonprofit organizations with fundraising technology, helping them with efficiency, cost savings, strategic partnership, and networking in their communities and nationally. MaxGiving and GiveStorm are two companies that collectively have served tens of thousands of locations and fundraising events over the years, and have collected billions of dollars for fundraisers in every USA state and Canadian province.

About Speak Your Silence:

Speak Your Silence (SYS), founded in 2012, is a nonprofit on a mission to conquer the stigma of child sexual abuse. This mission is fulfilled by each supporter who wears SYS’ iconic orange zigzag symbol, “The Stitch”, physically emblematic of their voice frequency wave. The number of people wearing The Stitch quadrupled to 24,000 in 2016. Through partnerships with clothing and apparel brands, SYS’ goal is for 100,000 people to be wearing The Stitch by year-end.

Additionally, Speak Your Silence makes in-person, one-on-one counseling accessible nationwide for anyone directly affected by child sexual abuse, regardless of financial means. To date, SYS have provided over 800 counseling sessions for individuals in 26 states.

To learn more about Speak Your Silence: http://www.speakyoursilence.org

Media Inquiries: Matt Pipkin - matt(at)speakyoursilence(dot)org | 208.918.1208