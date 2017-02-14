Jon C. Conlin This settlement marks a huge step toward justice for a community of people who were unknowingly exposed to toxic chemicals for upwards of 50 years.

DuPont and their affiliate company Chemours will pay $670.7 million in cash to settle approximately 3,550 lawsuits involving the toxic chemical C-8, which was produced at a DuPont plant outside Parkersburg, WV. An independent Science Panel had linked C-8 to testicular cancer and kidney cancer as well as other diseases including ulcerative colitis, pregnancy-induced hypertension, thyroid disease, and high cholesterol.

“We are extremely honored to have been able to assist the plaintiffs who had the courage to step up and pursue their cases, and we are proud of the legal team that worked to obtain the recent verdicts and this settlement. The plaintiffs in the communities who were exposed to C-8 for so many years will finally receive fair compensation, “ said Jon C. Conlin of Cory Watson Attorneys, who serves as Co-Lead Counsel for Plaintiffs in MDL-2433.

The litigation, MDL 2433: In re: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company C-8 Personal Injury Litigation, had consolidated all federal C-8 cases in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio before the Hon. Edmund A. Sargus, Jr. The personal injury and wrongful death claims all stemmed from injuries reported in communities on the Ohio River near the DuPont plant outside Parkersburg, West Virginia. That Washington Works Plant was the facility producing Teflon using the chemical perfluorooctanoic acid ( PFOA ) or more commonly known as C-8.

“These injured men and women took on a David versus Goliath battle against DuPont with no certainty of success. This settlement marks a huge step toward justice for a community of people who were unknowingly exposed to toxic chemicals for upwards of 50 years. The compensation will ease the personal and financial pains they’ve suffered and might finally allow for some measure of closure,” said Conlin.

