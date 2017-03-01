Mommy & Me and Daddies Too Kids Club

Get ready for an active spring! The weather is fantastic and The Point, South Bay’s living room, is kickstarting the season with some fun and best of all, free, events for all ages. Parents and children can enjoy live entertainment and crafts at the monthly Kids Club-- or moms looking for some “me” time can stop by for champagne at Mom’s Day Out! For those with bikini bodies on their mind, The Point is chock-full of fitness activities for all levels to get strong and healthy.

Mom’s Day Out Celebration

Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

In honor of Mother’s Day, South Bay ladies are invited to a Mom’s Day Out celebration at The Point and The Collection at Plaza El Segundo. Moms, aunties, grandmas and friends are invited to stroll through The Point & The Collection (at Plaza El Segundo) while enjoying beauty touch-ups, champagne, brunch specials, shopping incentives, and more! This free, passport event includes an afternoon full of pampering and all things fabulous from 11a.m.-2 p.m. and the first 50 ladies to register upon arrival will receive a complementary gift! Let’s show the special ladies of the South Bay an afternoon of fun and much needed “Momcation” because they deserve it! Check in will take place at The Point in between ShopHouse & Superba Food + Bread.

Mommy & Me & Daddies Too Kids Club

Third Thursday of Every Month, May through December, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join us outdoors in The Point Plaza each month for the Mommy & Me and Daddies Too Kid’s Club. The Mommy & Me kid’s club is a FREE event that invites parents and their pre-school aged kids to The Point for live entertainment, arts and crafts, balloon animals, face painting and more! Meet us between ShopHouse and Superba Food + Bread to pick up the activity schedule each month.

Community Yoga by prAna

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday mornings from 8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.

prAna graciously offers complementary yoga sessions in The Point Plaza (yoga mats included). These classes are open to all ages and skill levels. Get your namaste on and stick around for food and drinks after class. For more details contact prAna at (310) 469-7765. In the event of rain, the sessions will be held inside prAna.

Athleta Sunday Fitness Classes

Sundays from 10-11am

Athleta brings new meaning to Sunday Funday by offering FREE classes taught by local instructors in The Point Plaza. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. For more details, call Athleta at 310-321-0197

Mindful Mornings with Kit & Ace @ The Point

First Friday of every month, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Join Kit & Ace on the first Friday of every month for a Mindful Morning with friends inside the Kit & Ace showroom. Complete with a guided meditation with Jill Willard and 45 minutes of pure Pilates with Leila Cunningham.

Baby Boot Camp

Every Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30-10:30am

Baby Boot Camp is a 60-minute interactive workout for moms, dads, and children, incorporating strollers, resistance tubing and more! It’s a great opportunity for moms to meet other moms, get out of the house, build healthy friendships and set great examples for their kids. Following Baby Boot Camp, enjoy a kid’s play date from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, or to sign up for a free first class, visit http://www.BabyBootCamp.com.

For more information on The Point and its events, visit http://www.ThePointSB.com.

