Interactive Media Technologies, Inc., Boca Raton, Fla., February 14, 2016 -- GlobalTel.com announced today that it has implemented a new way that prison inmates and families of prison inmates can save money on long distance jail calls made from jail to any U.S. or international phone number. The new service named Special Connect is designed to reduce abusive local and long distance charges billed by Inmate Call Providers.

According to GlobalTel CEO Steve Williams, "Inmate Calls have always been a big source of revenue for governments operating the over 18,000 Prison Facilities in the U.S. Inmate call savings can generally be realized for inmates that are housed a long distance call away, however, some inmate facilities actually charge more for local calls. Either way, Special Connect ensures the lowest possible calling cost."

The Federal Communications Commission has taken steps to lower rates for interstate long-distance jail calls but now with a new FCC chairman taking a hands off approach it is expected that inmate call costs will stabilize. "Special Connect" provides a custom calling solution for each customer and reduces the high cost of inmate calls.

Inmates that maintain a high level of contact with family members have a lower rate of recidivism. An estimated 2.7 million children would benefit from increased communications incarcerated parents.