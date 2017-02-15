SMP Robotics Systems S5 Security Robot “We are proud to partner with Altech. We share the same vision of providing our customers with the cutting edge technology solutions. Having a trusted partner in Japan represents an exciting strategic opportunity for SMP Robotics Systems."

“We are proud to partner with Altech,” said Leo Ryzhenko, CEO at SMP Robotics. “We share the same vision of providing our customers with the cutting edge technology solutions. Having a trusted partner in Japan represents an exciting strategic opportunity for SMP Robotics. The demographic crisis that the country is experiencing has been a big contributing factor in Japan’s interest in robotics and working with our colleagues at Altech will give SMP Robotics a wide presence in the marketplace.”

At the end of January Altech presented the S5 Security Robot from SMP Robotics at the RoboDEX Expo in Tokyo. The first comprehensive trade show for robot development and application the RoboDEX attracted 16,304 visitors over the course of three days.

“RoboDEX was a very successful show for Altech,” said Mr. Hidehiko Suyama, Managing Director, Industrial Machinery Group Information Management Division at Altech. “The S5 Security Robot generated a lot of interest among the tradeshow visitors who were impressed with S5’s autonomous operation, various applications depending on attached gadgets, weatherproof structure, safety features with sensors and stereo cameras, GPS, RFID, and IMU functions for accurate positioning.”

The S5 is the world’s first commercial outdoor security robot that can function in various terrain conditions: road, off-road, grass and gravel. The robot can operate in all types of weather conditions (rain, snow, fog, smoke, etc.), with temperatures ranging from -4F to 100F. Each machine is equipped with a PTZ camera and can record, store, send and stream video as well as zoom in and recognize a human at distances of up to 330 feet.

“Japan’s persistent labor shortage is becoming a big problem, especially in the security industry,” said Mr. Kiyohiro Ohyama, General Manager of Life Science Department at Altech. “According to Japan National Police Agency, the current number of security guards is approximately 530,000. This number has remained the same over the last five years and with the soaring demand for security personnel the industry is having a hard time keeping up. The security robots are a great way to bridge the gap. We see a lot of potential for the S5 Security Robot here in Japan.”

About SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

SMP Robotics Corporation is a manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots. Headquartered in California, the company has offices in Europe and Asia. SMP Robotics started to design robots in 2009 and remains a strong player in the space. Today, the company offers more than a dozen models of robots for various purposes, has its own assembly plant, research and development center and large distribution network. SMP Robotics holds more than ten patents in the field of mobile robotics. For more information, visit: http://smprobotics.com/

About Altech Co. Ltd.

Altech Co. Ltd, a Tokyo based trading company for industrial machinery, providing its national and international customers with industrial machines and equipment boasting the latest technologies from Europe and United States. For more information, visit: https://www.altech.co.jp/eng/