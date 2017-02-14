Consensus Orthopedics Names New President

Curt Wiedenhoefer

Consensus Orthopedics, a global total joint orthopedics leader, announced today the promotion of Curt Wiedenhoefer to President of Consensus Orthopedics. Mr. Wiedenhoefer previously served as COI’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing. He brings over two decades of experience in orthopedics and is widely respected in the industry. Mr. Wiedenhoefer, who has an extensive background in medical electronic devices, has been instrumental in heading a new product line that will be launching at AAOS in San Diego this March.

“Curt combines deep knowledge of our company and capabilities with strong relationships in this market,” said Chief Executive Officer Colleen Gray. “He leads a solid team that is helping drive our orthopedic business to record sales.”

Curt Wiedenhoefer said "I am extremely grateful for the trust our CEO, Colleen Gray, and our Board of Directors, is placing in me to assume this new position, and I am privileged to help lead the exceptionally talented men and women of Consensus. I look forward to continuing to build upon Consensus Orthopedics’ unique 'family' culture and the value proposition we provide to all of our customers around the world.”

About Consensus Orthopedics, Inc.

With over 20 years of orthopedic design and manufacturing experience, Consensus Orthopedics is committed to providing proven and reliable total joint implants and instruments to the global market. Located in Northern California, Consensus is a dynamic and high-quality USA manufacturer of hip and knee implants which have a solid reputation for performance and reliability. Together, through a focus on patient care and clinician relationships, we are dedicated to creating one team and providing exceptional outcomes. Learn more at http://www.consensusortho.com.