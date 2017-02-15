One year ago, the "Communication Alliance to Network Thoroughbred Ex-Racehorses Chicago," otherwise known as CANTER Chicago (http://www.canterusa.org/chicago), was incorporated as a not for profit in Illinois.

The mission was simple: help provide retiring racehorses from Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero, IL and Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, IL with opportunities for new careers.

Fast forward to today, CANTER Chicago is now one of the fastest-growing affiliates of CANTER USA, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit that has helped more than 22,000 OTTBs transition through its programs.

Throughout 2016, CANTER Chicago listed more than 20 retiring racehorses from Chicagoland racetracks. Fourteen of those horses found new owners as a result of CANTER Chicago’s efforts.

CANTER Chicago’s listing and networking services are provided at no cost to racing trainers and owners – an advantage that means CANTER Chicago never says “no” to helping a racehorse transition off-the-track.

The full list of racehorses networked by CANTER Chicago in 2016 is available at https://www.gofundme.com/canter-chicago-2017-fundraiser.

To read about Jacob’s Lighthouse, a horse recently rehomed by CANTER Chicago and now entered in the Retired Racehorse Project, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Jacobs-Lighthouse-RRP-Thoroughbred-Makeover-2017-1699186120394213/.

“When a horse no longer suited to racing is sold to a home off the track, there is a ripple effect of positive results,” said Kristen Miller, executive director, CANTER Chicago. “The horse gets a new home and career; the buyer enjoys a new riding partner; the trainer can fill a stall with a horse better suited to racing and the track is more apt to fill races. CANTER Chicago hopes to help even more retiring racehorses in 2017. Thoroughbreds give so much to us and the sport, it’s only right to give back.”

To support CANTER Chicago’s mission of helping Chicagoland’s retiring racehorses, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/canter-chicago-2017-fundraiser. As a 100% volunteer organization that operates without state or track funding, CANTER Chicago depends on personal, tax-deductible donations.

To schedule a time for CANTER Chicago volunteers to visit your on-track barn and create a listing for your retiring racehorse, please contact Kristen Miller at 847.404.8872 or CANTERChicago(at)gmail(dot)com.

Follow CANTER Chicago on Twitter @CANTERChicago

Follow CANTER Chicago on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CANTERChicago/

Follow CANTER Chicago on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/canter_chicago/

About CANTER Chicago: CANTER (The Communication Alliance to Network Thoroughbred Ex-Racehorses) Chicago offers a free sales listing service to Chicagoland’s racing trainers and owners to help them find homes for their retiring racehorses. CANTER Chicago is incorporated in Illinois and is approved to operate as a 501(c)(3) organization by the IRS. Your donations are tax deductible.

