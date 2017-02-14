A Story of Wellness Triumph For One Participant Includes Key Relationships

A new case study by Provectus Health Strategies, Inc., a health and wellness company focused on helping individuals and employers Save Money and Impact Lives(TM), highlights the role of supportive relationships in reaching wellness goals. Psychology Today's author, Dr. John C. Norcross, highlights identifying people who comprise your support team as crucial to the scientific process of making life changes.

One Provectus wellness participant, Melanie at Phoebe Putney Health System, Inc., credits much of her wellness success to supportive relationships throughout the process. "I am so grateful for a husband that has helped me to get outside of my comfort zone and encouraged me to believe in myself...I have really formed a relationship with my Provectus coach, Mindy. I feel like she is truly cheering me on each time that I speak with her. Her one on one guidance and tips were helpful, and she celebrates along with me when I reach my goals," says Melanie.

Melanie began the Provectus wellness program a little over a year ago. She has seen multiple benefits from joining and participating in the program, including decreasing her number of doctor visits, no longer taking recurring medications, weight loss and having more energy to play with her children.

Patrick Cooper, CEO, says, "Our coaching team is committed to building productive and supportive relationships with our wellness participants to help them reach their goals. We highly encourage establishing a support network for anyone who is trying to make a change in their lives. Relationships can pull people toward success or make it more difficult to get there. Finding the right people who will support good wellness choices is key to participant success."

"I am fortunate to have a wonderful husband who is extremely supportive," says Melanie. Her life change has also positively affected her entire family. "I really want my kids to see my husband and I living a healthier lifestyle, so they will adopt the same good habits." Melanie's story is now inspiring others to work their way to wellness surrounded by those they love.